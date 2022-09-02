BANDA EL RECODO de CRUZ RIZARRAGA, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Grand Junction Convention Center, with Ademas Jary Franco, $70, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
HEYDAY, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Koko’s Tavern,152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
CIMARRON, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Ramblebine Brewery, 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
JITENSHA, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Copper Club Brewing Co., in Fruita, husband and wife indie rock duo from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany
FREE BEER BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, classic rock band plays a free show, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
ARMCHAIR BOOGIE, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
NICENESS, gates 5 p.m., music 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Montrose Rotary Amphitheater at Cerise Park in Montrose, Montrose Summer Music Series with guest Ghost River Band, facebook.com/Montrose-Summer-Music-Series.
DAVID STARR, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, final Outdoor Summer Concert Series with guest Erik Stucky, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
HILLERY McCALLISTER, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
DARRELL SCOTT, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
RICK MANCUSO BAND, kitchen opens 4 p.m., band 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1247, 1404 Ute Ave., public welcome, facebook.com/post1247
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., Palisade, multiple food options, live local music, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
“LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2–3, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, collection of captivating monologues of the lives of women, told by their clothes, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
SOUL HABIT, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
CIMARRON, 8 p.m.–midnight Saturday, Sept. 3, The Palisade Livery 2.0, 215 Main St., Palisade, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
FREE BEER BAND, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, classic rock band, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
BELL CREEK BAND, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, bellcreekband.com.
RICK MANCUSO, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
NICK PASSEY AND ARIA DARLING, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
MATTHEW AND THE ARROGANT SEA, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, with Field Division, healthyrhythm.net.
SANTA ROSALIA DAY, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Collbran Auditorium in Collbran, hosted by the Plateau Valley Historical Preservation Society, paying homage to Spanish priests Atanasio Dominguez and Sylvestre Velez de Escalante who in 1766 made camp near the modern-day Collbran, featuring an auction, art and photo show, music, and more, facebook.com/PlateauValleyHistory.
CARMILIA FEST, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Lincoln Park, hosted by La Familia Music Group and Carnales Auto Club, car show, music, vendors, food trucks, kids zone and more, free for spectators, $30 car registration day of event, facebook.com/lafamiliamusicgroupllc, lafamiliamusicgroup.com.
DRONES IN THE DESERT, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3–4, Colorado Mesa University track and field complex, at Ninth Street and Orchard Avenue, featuring drones races, LED night races, Street League Drone Racing, free to spectators, dronesinthedesert.com.
JITENSHA, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, husband and wife indie rock duo from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
TIM + RICHARD, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Sunday Sounds Music Series, powderhorn.com.
DOROTHY, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $19–$24, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
TURN THE PAGE WITH COLORADO MATTERS, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., author Craig Childs will read from his book, “Tracing Time,” REGISTRATION FULL, cpr.org/event/turn-the-page-with-colorado-matters-tracing-time/.
ERMA BOMBECK: CHAUTAUQUA PERFORMANCE, 6:30–8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Susan Marie Frontcza performs as the bestselling author and humorist, free event, bluesage.org.
STRAY GRASS, gates 6 p.m., music 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, bluegrass in the Music in the Grapevines Concert Series, take a picnic, wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, benefits the Art Center Guild, tickets at artcenterguild.org.
JEFF CROSBY, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., facebook.com/AleHouseGJ.
WEIRD AL YANKOVIC, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., comedian on “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” $57.50–$97.50, ticketmaster.com.
MEEKER CLASSIC SHEEPDOG CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS, Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 7–11 in Meeker, sheep dog competitions, food and artisan vendors, demonstrations, art show, live music, pancake breakfasts, quilt show, Jammin’ Lamb Festival, schedule and tickets at meekersheepdog.com.
COLORADO WEST PRIDE FEST, Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 7–11, Cinema Soiree Sept. 7; fashion and variety show 5 p.m. Sept. 8; White Party, 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Pride at the Park, noon Sept. 10; Rainbow Party 8 p.m. Sept. 10; parade and festival noon Sept. 12 on Main Street, passes and schedule at coloradowestpride.org, facebook.com/groups/coloradowestpride/.
HATS OFF TO PARIS, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Maison la Belle Vie Winery, 3575 G Road, Palisade, Grand Junction Symphony Foundation annual fundraising dinner, culinary meal paired with wine, live music by members of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, tickets $150, gjso.org, 970-243-6787.