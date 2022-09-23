SUPER FOX, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Stray Grass and Ricky Bobby, $10, mesatheater.com.

JUAN ANDRES OSPINA AND SOPHIA RIBEIRO, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., Guest Artist Series, musicians from Columbia and Portugal on piano and vocals, tickets $18 adults, $15 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.