SUPER FOX, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Stray Grass and Ricky Bobby, $10, mesatheater.com.
JUAN ANDRES OSPINA AND SOPHIA RIBEIRO, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., Guest Artist Series, musicians from Columbia and Portugal on piano and vocals, tickets $18 adults, $15 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
HUGH PHILLIPS BAND, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., $20 in advance, $25 at the door, kafmcommunityradio.org.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/TR970.
THE BASS PLAYER JOE AND DISCO DEREK DAFFODIL, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
BOBBY CAMPBELL, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
ALBERT CUMMINGS WITH A.J. FULLERTON, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, free show, bigbs.com.
JOKER, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
FRUITA FALL FESTIVAL, 3–10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 7:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, downtown Fruita, live music, food trucks, vendors, artists, outhouse races, pancake breakfast, parade, baking and canning contest, corn hole tournament, art walk, beard rally, beer garden, history fair, schedule at fruitachamber.org/fruita-fall-festival.
“MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23–24, Sept. 29–Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Magic Circle Players, 420 N. 12th St., Montrose, musical ripped off from the motion picture “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” $17–$23, magiccircleplayers.com.
TWO CROWS FOR COMFORT, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
NEREA THE FIDDLER, doors 7 p.m., showBLAC7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, fiddling, step dancing and music from around the world, $15–$20, healthyrhythm.net.
HEYDAY, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
THE TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 4–7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Bookcliff Vineyards and Tasting Room, 670 39 Road, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063264247065.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
THE VIN THAT SPINS, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., fire spinner, Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
BREWERY COMEDY TOUR, 7–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., $12–$20, tickets at eventbrite.com.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Colorado Mesa University Plaza, hosted by Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce, celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, food, drinks, music, talent show and entertainment, facebook.com/wclcc.
MONTROSE OKTOBERFEST, 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park in Montrose, music by Con Brio and A.J. Fullerton, stein hoisting, costume contest, circus acts and more, $35 in advance, $45 at the gate, tickets at montrosebeerfest.com.
MOON FARM PUMPKIN PATCH OPENING, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Moon Farm, 1360 18 1/2 Road, Fruita, haunted straw maze, petting zoo, hay rides, scavenger hunt and more, facebook.com/moonfarmpumpkinpatch.
WINE AND WHISKERS GALA, 6:30–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Two Rivers Winery and Chateau, 2087 Broadway, Roice-Hurst Humane Society benefit and come as you are gala featuring adoptable pets, live auction, animal-themed silent auction, wine and appetizers, $55 general admission, $100 VIP, Gala-at-Home tickets $55, tickets at RHhumanesociety.org/gala.
THE WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S, check in 9 a.m., walk 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Lincoln Park, walk to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, register alz.org.
ANNUAL MOOSE LODGE CAR SHOW, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, benefits Women of the Moose, free for spectators, concessions and family fun, 970-433-9493.
MEANING SEPARATES YOU FROM REALITY, 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24, through 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square, No. 102, Fruita, 24-hour open-architecture sonic exploration/sound collage by Kyle Harvey using synthesizers, analog tape machines, live instrumentation and sampling, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
CELLO SONATAS, 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Western Slope Concert Series presents the Pegis-Noyes Duo in the first concert of the season, featuring Jason Pegis on cello and Barbie Noyes on piano, $16–$55, season tickets available, tickets at westernslopeconcertseries.org.
PALISADE ART FESTIVAL, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24–25, Veterans Memorial Park, 120 W. Eighth St., Palisade, top artists in 13 fine art categories, paintings, wood art, jewelry, glass and more, free entry, mountainartfestivals.com.
COLOR WEEKEND, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24–25, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, scenic chair rides, hiking, biking, live music on Saturday with Haven Effect from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and The Kendallites from 2–5 p.m. and on Sunday with Wave 11 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and Bell Creek Band from 2–5 p.m., food and drink, dress for the weather, chair lift reservations required 24 hours in advance, powderhorn.com.
GRAND JUNCTION GEM AND MINERAL SHOW, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, kids activities, mineral specimens, showcases, beads and jewelry, interactive, exhibits, fossils, $5 adults, $4 seniors and military, ages younger than 12 free, grandjunctionrockclub.org/shows.
AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHEY, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, featuring an evening of songs from his more than 50 years of touring, $45–$55, utetheater.com.
ANNUAL COLOR SUNDAY SHINDIG, noon–6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Mesa Lakes Lodge on Grand Mesa, music by From the Top, Tim + Richard and The Troy Douglas Band, food and full bar, take a chair.
THE RETURN OF PASTY JEFF, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
“COMMUNION,” 7–9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen St., Fruita, reading of the play written by Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor, addresses the delicate matters of women’s health, presented by New York-based actor Stephanie Cozart and Fruita actors Valerie Nuzzo and Finn Benham, discussion follows, $15 suggested donation at the door, facebook.com/events/585874646363565.
4-H COLOR SUNDAY BRISKET DINNER AND ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR, 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, dinner costs $12 adults, $10 ages 60 and older, $10 ages 5–17, free for ages younger than 4, proceeds benefit the Plateau Valley Extreme 4-H Club, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
LA ARMADA, doors 7 .m., show 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Moonfarmer and Cutthroat Youth, $10–$12, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
BLACKHAWK, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, event rescheduled from Sept. 8, $30–$50, warehouse2565.com.
EYEHATEGOD, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., A History of Nomadic Behavior Tour with Savagemaster, $18–$22, mesatheater.com.
THE TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., music during happy hour, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063264247065.
NATHAN McEUEN, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, $25, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
BRYAN BIELANSKI, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, acoustic rock singer/songwriter from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II Tour, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
JEFF LEIGH: AN EVENING OF SOLO VIOLIN, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, classical-crossover violinist and composer, $20 reserved seating, $15 seniors and youth, healthyrhythm.net.