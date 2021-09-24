MIGUEL DAKOTA, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationvineyards.com/events, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
SUZY BOGGUSS, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $24–$48, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
CHUY LIZARRAGA AND HIS BAND, 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive, with Tierra Sinaloense and Agrupacion Clave 5, $40, reservations at 970-457-7508, ticketon.com.
JEREMIAH & THE RED EYES, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
GARDEN PARTY, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, The Commons of Hilltop, 625 27 1/2 Road, outdoor concert featuring Clark Gault’s Swing City Express, dancing under the stars, free entry; barbecue dinner from 6–7 p.m., cost for dinner is $13, cash bar, 244-0422.
BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR, doors 6 p.m., films 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24–25, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., presented by Rotary Club of Grand Junction, “Coral” lineup Friday, “Turquoise” lineup Saturday, $25, proceeds go to area nonprofit programs, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
FRUITA FALL FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24–26, downtown Fruita, carnival, vendors, food, What the Fest Brew Fest, 5–10 p.m. Sept. 24, in Civic Center Park; Friday: outhouse races 5:30 p.m. Friday and music beginning at 7 p.m. Friday with Gerry Goodman Band and The Dead Cowboyz; Saturday: pancake breakfast at Circle Park, parade 10 a.m., corn hole tournament, baking and canning contest, 4 p.m. Grand Valley Beard Rally, live music beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday with The Rocky Mountain Ramblers, Gunny String Band, Still House String Band, Southside Highway and Jerrod Niemann; Sunday: car show 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Reed Park, fruitachamber.org.
RIDGWAY OLD WEST FEST, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24–26, in Ridgway, rides, tours, music, lectures, movies, Wild West show, Western heroes and villains look-alike contest, cowboy poetry/Western music session and more, concert by singer/songwriter Carin Mari at 7 p.m. Saturday, space limited at some events, $25 adults, $5 children in advance, tickets and schedule at ridgwayoldwestfest.org.
GLASS CASES, 6–8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Talbott’s Farm Market & Taproom, 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, talbottsciderco.com/events.
ALEX HOOPER, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, comedian, $25 in advance, $33 day of show, healthyrhythm.net.
WARD DAVIS, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Charles Wesley Godwin, $20, mesatheater.com.
LOS CHICOS DEL 512: THE SELENA EXPERIENCE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $40–$50, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
COUSIN CURTISS, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
ONES’ FARM, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Gazebo Park in De Beque, acoustic classic rock/Americana, during the Friday Fun Fest from 5–9 p.m., food available for purchase, facebook.com/groups/2595141187473903.
HAVEN EFFECT DUO, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/HAVENEFFECT.
CLARK JENSEN & FRIENDS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free inside show, warehouse2565.com.
JUNC FEST OKTOBERFEST, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, live music by The Gunny Sons 1:30–4:30 p.m. and Tight Thump 6–9 p.m., food truck with German food menu, Festbier release, take a chair, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
PAINT THE TOWN: THE GREAT HEIST, 5–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., benefit event for The Art Center featuring a 1920s Interactive Mystery Theatre with a fine art auction, live music, “Great Gatsby”-inspired cocktails and more, in-person and online event, $30 single ticket, $50 for two, tickets at gjartcenter.org.
COMEDY SHOW, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., multiple performing comics, $10 cover, ages 21 and older, 433-7465.
DANCING WITH THE STARS DELTA COUNTY, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Delta County Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, dance competition to benefit Abraham Connection/Delta County Homeless Shelter, $20, 773-8290, m.facebook.com/events/263542298814010, deltaabrahamconnection.org.
ALPACA DAYS, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Home Grown Rugs, 908 23 Road, alpaca farm tours, photo ops, alpaca boutique, book, rugs, 241-0820, homegrownrugs.com.
FOSTER ALUMNI MENTORS 0.5K AND 5K FUNDRAISER, 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Colorado Riverfront Trail in the area of Las Colonias Park, $35, benefits Foster Alumni Mentors, a local nonprofit serving youth aging out of the foster care system, dress in costume, facebook.com/fosteralumnimentors.
PALISADE ART FESTIVAL, 9 a.m–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25–26, Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., Palisade, fine art festival featuring artists from around the country in 13 categories, https://go.evvnt.com/879517-0.
COLOR WEEKEND, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25–26, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, music by Wave 11 and The Kendallites, food and drinks available for purchase; Flat Top Flyer scenic chair rides, $19, choose time slot and pre-purchase tickets at powderhorn.com/color.
THE COLOR SUNDAY SHINDIG, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Mesa Lakes Lodge, 3619 Colorado Highway 65, music by From the Top 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Troy Douglas Band 1–3 p.m., Flat Top Reed 3–5 p.m., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
ESME PATTERSON, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $12, mesatheater.com.
“IT’S ELEMENTAL,” 3–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Montrose Community Band Concert, variety of music, montroseband.com/concert-schedule.
“DINNER WITH THE DIVINITIES,” play reading, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Bestslope Coffee Co., 129 N. Peach St., Fruita, outdoor seating area, interactive reading of the new musical written by Fruita resident Raquel Benham and directed by Valerie Nuzzo, free, facebook.com/zephyrstage.
COLOR SUNDAY 4-H BEEF BRISKET DINNER AND CRAFT FAIR, 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Mesa Community Center, Mesa, cost for meal is $10 for adults, $8 ages 60 and older and ages 5–17, free for ages 4 and younger, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
TOUR DE CEDARS, noon–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Cedaredge, tour five beautiful homes, wine and cider, art and music, $85, limited tickets at grandmesaartscenter.com/tour-de-cedars, 856-9195.
MONUMENTS AND CANYONS PLEIN AIR INVITATIONAL, Sunday to Sunday, Sept. 26–Oct. 3, Colorado National Monument and other locations, see invited local and national artists paint at area canyons and monuments, opening reception is Friday, Oct. 1, at Carlson Vineyards Tasting Room in downtown Grand Junction, coloradonma.org.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
DAVE MENSCH, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/Mensch.Official.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, patio at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
AKC GRAND VALLEY KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 30–Oct. 3, Mesa County Fairgrounds, grandvalleykennelclub.org/Dog-Show.html.