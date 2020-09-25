PAINT PAONIA OPENING RECEPTION, 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, in conjunction with The Smithsonian Exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” prizes awarded, 527-7243, bluesage.org.
FRUITA’S BREW FESTIVAL, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $20 per person, includes five beer samples, music by James Williams and the Faith Peddlers, RSVP required, fruitachamber.org, 858-3894.
“NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25–26, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., musical based on the book by Mo Willems, limited seating live performances tickets $8–$22, at coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre; streaming tickets at showtix4u.com/event-details/39552.
“SHAKESPEARE SUCKS,” 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25–26, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Centennial Plaza in Montrose, UpstArt Theatre that Moves production is a romp through a dozen Shakespeare plays, cash bar, beverages and snacks available to purchase, take a chair, masks and social distancing event, $15, tickets at MagicCirclePlayers.com and at the gate, 249-7818.
PAINT THE TOWN: TAKE TWO, Saturday, Sept. 26, virtual fundraiser for The Art Center, pre-show party 6–7 p.m. on Zoom; live benefit auction via Handbill Lifestream; after party, 8–9 on Zoom, silent auction items, art lessons, mixology lessons, live auction items, limited tickets $30–$80, tickets at events.handbid.com/auctions/paint-the-town-take-two, gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.
DINNER DOWNTOWN, 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, community concert with Mind of 3 and Cosmo, take-out dinner options with Fruita’s downtown restaurants, beer/wine garden, RSVP required, tickets $10 per person includes $5 Shop Fruita voucher, fruitachamber.org, 858-3894.
CTRL + ALT + DELETE 2020 ICE CREAM SOCIAL, 4–7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Confluence Park in Delta, featuring music by Rowdy Brass Band Take 5, limited capacity event, masks required, facebook.com/DeltaChamber.
MOTORS & MIMOSAS, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, Palisade, music, beverages, local food trucks, $20 car registration, register in advance at Acme Chop Shop, 700 Independent Ave., 464-1099
“FALL FOR DANCE,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., eclectic evening of dance presented by Absolute Dance Studio Company, $15 adults, $10 ages 17 and younger, tickets at absolutedancegj.com.
COLOR WEEKEND, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26–27, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Mesa, scenic chair lift rides, downhill mountain biking, chair lift rides $14 all ages, reservations required, chair lift rides are assigned at specific time, lift tickets must be purchases at least 24 hours in advance, powderhorn.com.
CULT MOVIE NIGHT, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., double feature, mesatheater.com.