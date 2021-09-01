DIRTY HEADS & SUBLIME, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., with Rome, “High and Mighty Tour,” SOLD OUT, theampgj.com, mesatheater.com.
VANESSA COLLIER WITH NEON SKY, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose, Montrose Summer Music Series, free, facebook.com/Montrose-Summer-Music-Series.
BITTERSWEET HIGHWAY & GUESTS, 4–7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
THE RIVERSIDE, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, all reserved seating $20, healthyrhythm.net.
FIRST FRIDAY ART RECEPTION, 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., “Continuum: An Exhibition by Eric Elliott,” and “Western Colorado Watercolor Society: 2021 Members’ Show,” preview of artwork that will be in the “Paint the Town: The Great Heist” live fine art auction, reserve a free ticket for First Friday at gjartcenter.org or call 243-7337, ext. 2.
“THE RED & WILD ART SHOW,” 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., celebration of everything the LGBTQ+ community contributes to the arts, co-hosted by Colorado West Pride, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
“SUNRISE SUNSET,” opening reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., exhibit features the paintings of local artists Lynn Pavelka (oil and fluid acrylics) and Mary Coleman (oil) on display in September, facebook.com/mainly412.
COMEDY IN THE VINES, 7–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, carpooling encouraged, SOLD OUT.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
GLENWOOD CAVERNS MUDSLIDE FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 3–5, Glenwood Caverns, Glenwood Springs, muddy water balloon toss, super sand bag races, mudslide sticker giveaways, muddy treats, games 1–3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday include a dunk tank and mud bath, music by Flo Muddy & The Downhill Disaster (Colorado Currys) 2–5 p.m. Friday; Byrne Scar & The Mud People (Whiskey Stomp), 5–8 p.m.; and Mud Slide Slim & The Detours (Goodman Band,) 5–8 p.m., glenwoodcaverns.com, 970-945-4228.
MOAB MUSIC FESTIVAL, now through Sept. 16 in and around Moab, Utah, chamber music, jazz and traditional music concerts, musical raft trips, grotto concerts, music hikes, house benefit concerts, community concert in the park, moabmusicfest.org.
TIM + RICHARD, 1:30 or 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationvineyards.com/events, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
AWAITING ETERNITY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Tighten and Executive Order, $10, mesatheater.com.
CHAZ ROI, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Two Rivers Tavern 539 Colorado Ave., Back to School Night show with Middle Men, Corey Spurlock, and DJ Squelch, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
SOUL HABIT, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/soulhabit.
TWENTY HANDS HIGH, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
WESTSIDE WOOFERS FLYBALL CLUB FLYBALL TOURNAMENT, 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4–5, Mesa County Fairgrounds, Lions Park, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, dog teams race against each other, spectators welcome, leave pets at home, 201-8174, westsidewoofers.com.
DRONES IN THE DESERT, 10 a.m.–midnight Saturday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, Colorado Mesa University, track and field complex at Ninth Street and Orchard Avenue, more than 40 top racers competing, daytime and nighttime races, free for spectators, event will be live streamed, schedule at dronesinthedesert.com.
LOST DOG STREET BAND, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $15–$20, mesatheater.com.
KAFM RADIO DAZE, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., live music by The Wandering Minstrel, Tune Weavers, Kellen Michael, From the Top and Soul Habit, emcee Chris K of Colorado Playlist, raffle drawing, proceeds from Edgewater’s 300 Watt Ale go to KAFM Radio, free to attend, kamfradio.org.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Charlie Dwellington’s patio, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
CINEMA SOIREE: “TO WONG FOO THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, JULIE NEWMAR,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., a Colorado West Pride Week event, Rooftop Soiree to follow, $10, tickets at ticketmaster.com, facebook.com/groups/coloradowestpride.
DOG DAZE, 5–7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Fruita Community Center Outdoor Pool, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, dogs only swim, donations accepted to benefit Roice-Hurst Humane Society, fruita.org.
MEEKER CLASSIC SHEEPDOG CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS, Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 7–12, in Meeker, runs, food and artisan vendor festival, demos and presentations, art show and contest at Wilber Barn, pancake breakfast, quilt show, entertainment, meekersheepdog.com.
STRAY GRASS, gates open 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, Two Rivers Winery lawn, 2087 Broadway, Music in the Grapevines concert series presented by The Art Center Guild, take a chair and a picnic, wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle, no outside adult beverages, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, tickets at artcenterguild.org, 985-1015.
TRANSCEND FASHION SHOW, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., a Colorado West Pride Week event, $10, mesatheater.com, facebook.com/groups/coloradowestpride.
AN EVENING IN PROVENCE, 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Maison La Belle Vie, 3575 G Road, Palisade, Grand Junction Symphony Foundation dinner, $140, gjso.org.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Sunset Terrace at the Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., facebook.com/avalontheatre.
THE OXYMORONS, 5–9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, lot next to Blue Moon Bar & Grille at Seventh and Main streets during the Market on Main at the Bray & Co. 75th birthday party, beer garden and food trucks, beer sales will benefit the Grand Junction Rotary Club and the Bray Cares Foundation, facebook.com/events/2120138124810019.
BOURBON & BEERS, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, benefit for Shop With a Cop, music by Sean Moon Band, silent auction, sample more than 25 bourbons, $40, warehouse2565.com.
BEACONFEST BOOMER & SENIOR FAIR, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., prize giveaways, food, live entertainment, more than 100 local and national service providers, grand prize drawing, volunteer recognition, BeaconSeniorNews.com, 243-8829.
COLORADO RIVERFRONT CONCERT SERIES, gates open 5:30 p.m., shows 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9–11, James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park, Fruita Section, 595 Colorado Highway 340, Fruita, line up is The Motet on Sept. 9, Chris Daniels & The Kings with Freddi Gowdy and guest Hazel Miller on Sept. 10 and Carrie Rodriguez and guest Javier de la Santos on Sept. 11, three-day pass is $10, single day ticket $5, tickets at universe.com/crcs, 243-TIXS, oneriverfront.org/concerts.