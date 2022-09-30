PEACH STREET REVIVAL, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., local rock with guest TBA, $10, mesatheater.com.
UNION OF NONE, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Scotland Yard, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 112, facebook.com/ScotlandYardCigar.
HEYDAY, 8 p.m.–midnight, Friday, Sept. 30, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
BIRDS OF PLAY, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $20, blues/folk band, tickets at 970tix.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St. Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
LENDON JAMES, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Suds Brothers Brewery, 127 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, acoustic show, facebook.com/SudsBrothersBreweryFruita.
BRACKEN CREEK, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
BANSHEE TREE, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
BACKTRACK VOCALS, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Delta Center for Performing Arts, 822 Grand Ave., Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association, first concert for 2022–23 season featuring the mixed five-piece a cappella group, facebook.com/deltamontroseconcerts.
DIKKI DU & THE ZYDECO CREWE, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, spiciy zydeco band, $20–$35, utetheater.com.
“LAND ESCAPES”: FINAL FRIDAY OPENING GALLERY RECEPTION, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., showcasing the work of Lee Wanderer and Mary Jursinovic, bluesage.org.
STUDT FARMS PUMPKIN PATCH AND CORN MAZE OPENING, noon–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 21 1/2 Road and I 1/2 Road, petting zoo, bird aviary, inflatables, hay mountain, animal barrel train, corn cannons, story trail, horse drawn hay rides, pedal cars and more, open through Oct. 30, studtfarms.com.
“MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30–Oct. 1, Magic Circle Players, 420 N. 12th St., Montrose, musical ripped off from the motion picture “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” $17–$23, magiccircleplayers.com.
NORTH AMERICA DIVING DOGS, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 30–Oct. 2, Mesa County Fairgrounds Lions Park, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, free for spectators, northamericadivingdogs.com.
PB&J JAZZ, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at www.exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
STRAY GRASS FOR STRAY PETS, doors 5 p.m., music 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., acoustic Americana music by local band Stray Grass, $10 in advance, $20 at the gate, kids and well-behaved leashed dogs free, benefits Roice-Hurst Humane Society, tickets at RHhumanesociety.org/straygrass.
TWIZTID, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with ABK, Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Axe Murder Boys and Cody Manson, on the Certified Psychos Tour, $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
DUELING PIANOS, 8–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10, warehouse2565.com.
WOWZERS, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, hip hop/funk extravaganza, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
THE LOST JUNCTION BAND, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Edgewater Brewing Co., 905 Struthers Ave., local band, facebook.com/EdgewaterBrewery.
ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE, new dancers’ workshop at 7 p.m., dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Margery Ballroom, 523 1/2 Main St., upstairs, music by Fifth Reel, caller Ron Young, $10 adults, $7 students, $5 ages 10–17, fifthreelmusicanddance.com.
FAMPOINT 5K FUN RUN, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Dos Rios Bike Park, 2601 Dos Rios Drive, in person and online 5K hosted by Foster Alumni Mentors, $35 in advance, $40 day of race, register at runsignup.com/Race/CO/GrandJunction/Thepoint5k, fosteralumnimentors.org/events/
OKTOBERFEST, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., beer, music, and food, benefits Mesa County Search and Rescue, $25–$35, tickets at eventbrite.com, facebook.com/AleHouseGJ.
ST. MARY’S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION BALL, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Grand Junction Convention Center, inspirational heroes, live auction and raffle, dancing and more, $150, benefits the new Caring for the Caregiver Fund, tickets at cbo.io/tickets/purchase_tickets.php?form_name=tix&slug=smhf.
ANNUAL PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Coates Creek Schoolhouse, DS Road, west of the Glade Park Store on Glade Park, homemade sourdough pancakes, door prizes, bake sale and a bump and jump for kids, $10 adults, $5 ages younger than 12.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK THROWDOWN, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Lowell Village Commons, 310 N. Seventh St., on the south lawn, beer, food trucks battle it out for the title of crowd favorite, $5, purchase tickets in advance at lowellmetro.specialdistrict.org.
AIRPLANE TOW ’N’ THROW, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Grand Junction Regional Airport, teams face off in a head-to-head double elimination challenge pulling a 100-ton Boeing 757 20 feet, beer garden, corn hole competition, food truck and more, team entry fee proceeds go to United Way of Mesa County, spectators free, unitedwaymesacounty.org.
WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, tickets at midcowatershed.org/filmfest, utetheater.com.
FOREVER HOME FINE ART AUCTION RECEPTION, 3–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, works by local artists on display in the Starr Family Gallery, wine and cheese reception concludes the silent auction, proceeds go to the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center Capital Campaign for purchase of the building, gmaec.org.
OKTOBERFEST, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Powderhorn Mountain Resort 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Flat Top Flyer chair rides, music by Alpine Echo 1–4 p.m., classic stein holding contest, kid’s sausage throwing contest, German Scavenger Hunt and more, beer and German foods available to purchase, powderhorn.com.
PUNK’S PUMPKIN PATCH OPENING, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 800 1400 Lane, in Delta, slides, obstacle courses, bump and jumps, zip lines, petting zoo, pony rides, games, ninja course, toddler area and more, open through Oct. 31, $10 per person, ages 3 and younger free, free pumpkin with admission, punkspumpkinpatch.com.
MONUMENTS AND CANYONS PLEIN AIR, painting events Oct. 2–9 featuring more than 25 invited artists, public can watch artists paint from 8–10 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 5, at Saddlehorn picnic area in Colorado National Monument and 8–10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Devil’s Canyon trail network in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area; exhibition open to public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8–9, Carlson Vineyards Tasting Room, 545 Main St., can be viewed through Nov. 5, coloradonma.org.
THE POE PROJECT, Saturday through Saturday, Oct. 1–8 presented by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, events include ghost walking tour, readings and performances, open mic, beer and online happenings, information at facebook.com/poeprojectgj, facebook.com/GeekPartiesGV.
“MYTHS, MERMAIDS, MURDER, EROTICA,” 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., selections by J.S. Bach, Carl Reinecke and others performed by Ruth Maurer on flute and Sandra Moore on piano, free.
SOUTH FOR WINTER, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, lighthearted rooftop jam, $12–$15, healthyrhythm.net.
LUCID DREAMS FLUTE & PIANO, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Two Rivers Winery & Chateau, Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series featuring Nina Assimakopoulos on flute, Sun Jung Lee on piano and guests from the symphony, $40, tickets at gjso.org, 970-243-6787.
KRISTEN FORD, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist on the album release tour with guest Jeanine Renee, $10–$15, healthyrhythm.net.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
GRAND VALLEY SHOWCASE, gates open 6 p.m., performances 7–8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Stocker Stadium, hosted by the Fruita Monument High School Band Parent Association, featuring marching bands from Olathe, Delta, Montrose, Palisade, Central, Grand Junction and Fruita Monument high schools, in preparation for the state qualifier, concessions available to purchase, tickets $10, tickets at 970tix.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ COMBO AND COMMERCIAL ENSEMBLE, 7–9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
KRISTEN FORD, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., indie-folk, facebook.com/AleHouseGJ.