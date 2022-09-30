PEACH STREET REVIVAL, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., local rock with guest TBA, $10, mesatheater.com.

UNION OF NONE, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.