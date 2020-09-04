HAVEN EFFECT ACOUSTIC DUO, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
THE REAL DEAL, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
RYAN CHRYS AND THE ROUGH CUTS, gates open 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., modern outlaw country from Denver, $10, tickets at universe.com/RyanChrysAndTheRoughCuts.
UNION OF NONE, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A12, Clifton, facebook.com/UnionofNone.
ART EXHIBITS OPENINGS AND FIRST FRIDAY RECEPTION, Friday, Sept. 4, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., annual pottery sale, Grand Junction High School Alumni Exhibition and “Unlimited Imagination” on display through Sept. 19, reception entry by limited ticket only in slots from 6–7 p.m., 7–8 p.m. or 8–9 p.m., free tickets at gjartcenter.org/events/september-first-friday, 243-7337.
LIMINALITY: BFA SENIOR EXHIBITION, opens Friday, Sept. 4, 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., Colorado Mesa University student art show on display through Sept. 25, 241-2025.
“LEGO MOVIE ― THE SECOND PART” (2019), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, Friday, Sept. 4, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, Glade Park, 16400 DS Road, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., live entertainment with Move to Inspire from 7–8 p.m., movie at dusk, hayrides, door prize drawings, take a lawn chair and dress for the cooler weather, glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html.
NO OUTLET, 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, Terry and Roger perform during the Fruita farmers market.
AJ FULLERTON, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
FIRE AND ICE: A PAT BENATAR TRIBUTE, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
DUOS: VIOLIN & PIANO, 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Blue Sage Concert at an outdoor location in Paonia to be announced, featuring violinist Emily Ondracek-Peterson and pianist Anna Arzumanyun, $25, tickets at bluesage.org, 527-7243.
KELLEN MICHAEL, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, music for wine tasting/specialty foods, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
MOAB MUSIC FESTIVAL, Saturday through Monday, Sept. 5–14, at various locations in and around Moab, Utah, tickets at 435-259-7003, moabmusicfest.org.
“INFINITE LANDSCAPES” EXHIBIT OPENING, Sunday, Sept. 6, Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., oil works by local artist Mary Kollman and oil and fluid acrylics by Lynn Pavelka, on display Sept. 6–30, 245-7949.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, Bailey Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., from the Troy Douglas Band with guest Gerry Goodman, 241-8411.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
FACULTY JAZZ QUINTET, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Colorado Mesa University Quad, $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students/youth, coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre/index.html.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 5:30–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, entertainment during the Market on Main, on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, downtowngj.org.
JOSH WARD, 8–11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
COMEDY NIGHT IN THE VINES, 7–9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, top touring comics take the stage, take a chair, food and wine available for purchase, limited parking, $15, tickets at 970tix.com, 628-9113.