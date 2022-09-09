LITTLE TEXAS, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park Fruita Section, One Riverfront Concert Series, opening band The Williams Brothers Band, $7, tickets at sandstoneconcerts.com.
THE HARP TWINS: CAMILLE & KENNERLY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20, mesatheater.com.
ADRIAN HERRERA JAZZ TRIO, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THE OXYMORONS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
RUSS CHAPMAN, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, original high country stomp blues, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
STRAY GRASS, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, cruisersgj.com.
JOSH HOYER & SOUL COLOSSAL, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
CLARK ANDREW LIBBY AND KRISTEN RAD, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, $10–$15, healthyrhythm.net.
HARD PRESSED, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
GARDEN PARTY, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, The Commons of Hilltop, 625 27 1/2 Road, free outdoor concert and dancing with music by Clark Gault’s Swing City Express, barbecue dinner 6–7 p.m. $15, cash bar, 970-244-0422.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY (season finale), 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita, multiple food options, live local music, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
GALLERY LAUNCH & GROUP SHOW, 5–8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9–10, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square, No. 102, Fruita, more than 20 artists part of group show, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
“MUSIC & MERRIMENT”-COLORADO WEST CHAUTAUQUA, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9–10, at the Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court, meet Woody Guthrie, Cass Elliot and Erma Bombeck, free performances, lectures, music, and presentations by Grand Valley History Players and national scholars, schedule at museumofwesternco.com/things-to-do/history-alive.
“MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9–10, Sept. 16–17, Sept. 23–24, Sept. 29–Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 18, 25, Magic Circle Players, 420 N. 12th St., Montrose, musical ripped off from the motion picture “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” $17–$23, magiccircleplayers.com.
CUP-O-JO, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
JONATHAN FOSTER, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 Main St., Montrose, awarding-winning folk/Americana singer/songwriter from Redding, California, healthyrhythm.net.
FROM THE TOP, 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, Sept. 10, Fruita Farmers Market, downtown Fruita, facebook.com/From-The-Top-103389211240608
POPS IN THE PARK CONCERT: BIG SOUNDS IN A BIG SPACE, 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park in Montrose, free concert presented by Valley Symphony Association featuring guest conductor Scott Betts, and contemporary music styles such as Americana, movie music, rock ’n’ roll, Broadway tunes, traditional marches and familiar light classical pieces, ValleySymphony.net.
THE VIOLET PINES, 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Talbott’s Cider Co., 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/talbottsciderco.
CIMARRON, 9 p.m.–midnight Saturday, Sept. 10, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
KATIE AND CAL, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Ramblebine Brewing Co. 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
HIGH SPEED DUB WITH SUPER FOX, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
HARVEST PARTY, 3–6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Carboy Winery, 3572 G Road, Palisade, music by Geoff Crumbaugh, food and wine pairing with Armando Tacos, $20, tickets at eventbrite.com.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
THE GUNNY SONS, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
JUNC FEST, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, German food from Little Pink Truck, Tim + Richard at 5 p.m., Peach Street Revival 7 p.m., two new beer releases, limited glassware and shirt, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.
WELCOME BACK CONTRA DANCE, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Margery Building ballroom (upstairs, 523 1/2 Main St., ariety of contra, English country and international folk dances, no pre-dance lesson, live music by Fifth Reel, with callers Ron Young and Kirsten Buda, donation $10 adults, $7 students, $5, ages 10–17, fifthreelmusicanddance.com.
MESA COUNTY RECOVERY RALLY IN OUR VALLEY, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Hawthorne Park, hosted by Peer 180 Recovery Community Organization featuring food, music, games, guest speakers, raffle, silent auction and resource booths, take a chair or blanket and a side dish if you can, facebook.com/Peer180RCO.
PEA GREEN PEDAL AND ONCOLOGY COLOR RUN, Saturday, Sept. 10, Confluence Park in Delta, hosted by Delta Health Foundation, featuring the 20- or 40-mile bike ride at 8 a.m. and 5K color run/walk at 9 a.m., live music David and Tamara Hauze, photo booth, chair massages, barbecue lunch and beer available to purchase, register at runsignup.com/Race/CO/Delta/peagreenpedalandoncologycolorrun.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
KAFM RADIO DAZE, noon–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., Elton John experience raffle drawing at 7 p.m., raffle tickets $10, kafmcommunityradio.org/.
SHEA BRAMER AND JOHN BROWN, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Sunday Sounds Music Series, powderhorn.com.
SET ’N’ RIFF, 7–8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave., sign up to do a 2-minute set of uninterrupted stand-up comedy then riff with the panel of three comics, $5, tickets at eventbrite.com.
TOUR DE CEDARS, noon–4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, beginning at Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, tour features four spectacular Cedaredge homes and gardens, wine tastings, food samples, art by local artists, and music by local performers, tickets $65, tickets at gmaec.org/tdc.
DOG DAYS, Sunday, Sept. 11, Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool, dogs only swim, small dogs (25 pounds and less) 10–11 a.m., all dogs 11 a.m.–2 p.m., $5 each, three or four dogs in the same family $12, humans free, proceeds benefit Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Billy Crawford Memorial Scholarship Fund, gjparksandrec.org.
GUITAR CLUB IN THE PARK, 6–7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Sherwood Park, south end, all musicians welcome to play and sing the top 10 greatest guitar songs, community invited to the sing-along, 970-778-5473, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077635104316.
GRAND VALLEY MARCHING BAND EXTRAVAGANZA, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Stocker Stadium, featuring Palisade, Central Grand Junction and Fruita Monument high school competitive marching band shows, free entry, d51schools.org.
THE HOOTEN HALLERS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10–$12, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
BIKE RODEO, 5:30–7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Lincoln Park Barn, 910 N. 12th St., during the pedestrian and bicycle plan open house, gjcity.org/1233/Pedestrian-Bicycle-Plan.
MARK CHESNUTT, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $40, warehouse2565.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 6–9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
STONER, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20–$22, mesatheater.com.
TAB BENOIT, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitars playing Delta swamp blues, $38–$68, utetheater.com.
MEGAN BURTT, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., singer/songwriter, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, kafmcommunityradio.org.