O’zapft is’! The beer keg is tapped!
This year, if you’re looking for an Oktoberfest souvenir mug, then look to Bookcliff Country Club where both its members and members of the community will be welcome for Oktoberfest Beer Festival.
Presented by the club and Fisher’s Liquor Barn, the Oktoberfest Beer Festival will go from 2–6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the club, 2730 G Road. Tickets cost $50 per person and a limited number are available at fisherliquorbarn.com.
“We are here to promote a good time,” said Dustin Benton, head of food and beverage at the club.
That said, Benton and his team have had plenty of practice coordinating with the Mesa County Health Department and offering events with a COVID-19 safe environment along with that good time.
This Oktoberfest will be on the club’s driving range where there is more than enough room for everyone to practice social distancing while enjoying the beers brought to the festival by nearly 50 beer vendors from across the country, he said.
In fact, the whole event will be outside, from the entrance and registration area where folks can pick up a mask if they forgot theirs at home, to the food and live music, he said.
Gourmet burgers, brats and schnitzel, house-made potato chips, salad and more will be served, he said.
And the live music will be performed by solo artist Dave Mensch followed by the local band Tim + Richard.
While enjoying views of the club’s golf course — “It looks like fall out there. Our course is beautiful, as pretty as it has ever been,” Benton said — those who attend will have quite a number of beers learn about while making their beer-drinking selections.
Each vendors is bring an assortment of beers, Benton said. There will be summer beers, winter beers and Oktoberfest beers to be discovered from breweries all over the nation.
For local breweries, Snow Capped Cider and Palisade Brewing Co. will be there as well as many Colorado breweries, such as New Belgium Brewing Co., Upslope Brewing Co., Odell Brewing Co. and Oskar Blues Brewery.
This event also has a charity side, with proceeds to go to HopeWest. The club hosts an annual golf tournament to raise funds for HopeWest, however “we weren’t able to accommodate the golf tournament this year because of COVID, so that is why we picked them for our charity sponsor for this event,” Benton said.
Along with supporting a worthy organization, this Oktoberfest is a chance for people who perhaps haven’t been to the club to see what it like a little more closely, Benton said.
Sure, there’s the golf, dining options, pool and tennis courts, but “our club offers a very safe environment that nobody else offers in town,” Benton said.