PROST! Get an early start on Oktoberfest with Junc Fest By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Sep 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Is it ever too early to start celebrating Oktoberfest?Nope. So get to Junc Fest 2021 Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.The craft brewery is releasing its German-inspired Festbier, and there will be limited edition mugs and T-shirts to be had. The Little Pink Truck will be at Monumental from noon to 8 p.m. and will switch its menu up by adding German food.The Gunny Sons will play from 1:30–4:30 p.m. and Tight Thump will be on from 6–9 p.m.Plan for a crowd. Take your own camp chair and parking likely will be tight, according to Monumental’s Facebook page. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Oktoberfest Monumental Beer Works Camp Chair Internet Publishing Mug Brewery Facebook Thump Junc Fest Parking Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health