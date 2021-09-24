Is it ever too early to start celebrating Oktoberfest?

Nope. So get to Junc Fest 2021 Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.

The craft brewery is releasing its German-inspired Festbier, and there will be limited edition mugs and T-shirts to be had.

The Little Pink Truck will be at Monumental from noon to 8 p.m. and will switch its menu up by adding German food.

The Gunny Sons will play from 1:30–4:30 p.m. and Tight Thump will be on from 6–9 p.m.

Plan for a crowd. Take your own camp chair and parking likely will be tight, according to Monumental’s Facebook page.