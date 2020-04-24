ANYTIME
Visit The Tank (online)
The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, a seven-story Corten steel, former water tank in Rangely, is known for its remarkable acoustic resonance and is the site for a number of concerts each year.
To lift people’s spirits as the world faces COVID-19, the center is releasing archived recordings from those concerts on its Tank Channel at tanksounds.org/tank-masters-series/.
So far, recordings have been released from soprano Jolle Greenleaf and lutenist Hank Heijink in concert on Sept. 7, 2019, and from Native American flute player R. Carlos Nakai and percussionist Will Clipman in concert on Sept. 8, 2018.
Friday, April 24
Life online
Social distance away, but there’s no need to keep your distance from this event.
The Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia will live stream the concert “6 Ft Apart” with musicians Tony Soto and Josh Livaudais at 7 p.m. Friday.
The concert can be viewed at Facebook.com/bluesagecenter.