Saturday, March 14
Celtic melodies
Give your ears a treat with music from Wales, Scotland, Ireland and England from years gone by.
The local band Fifth Reel will offer A Celtic Evening at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at The Art Center or through gjartcenter.org.
Fifth Reel will perform “traditional songs, haunting melodies and lively dance music,” according to fifthreelmusicanddance.com, and there likely will be some fascinating history shared along with that music.
Fifth Reel, which features musicians Connie Michael, Ron Young, Mick Wilson and Norm Ashley, is well-known for the monthly contra and folk dances it has accompanied for more than 20 years as the Grand Junction Traditional Dance Society.
This Celtic music performance is a way to hear even more from the group, and to get a early start on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.
Wednesday, March 18
Caves of wonders
The Historic Fairy Caves hidden inside Iron Mountain in Glenwood Springs are an amazing sight to behold and soon will be a closer sight for some, thanks to Rocky Mountain PBS’ “Colorado Experience.”
The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park’s Fairy Caves and their story will be told in an “Viewers’ Choice” episode produced based on the votes cast by Colorado residents.
That episode will premiere with a screening event from 5:30–7 p.m. Wednesday in the Devereux Ballroom of Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., in Glenwood Springs.
Admission is free, although an RSVP at rmpbs.org/coloradoexperience/events is appreciated, and there will be light refreshments and door prizes.
There also will be a panel of individuals answering questions during the event. Those set to be on the panel are Steve and Jeanne Beckley, owners of Glenwood Caverns; Bill Knight, Glenwood Springs Historical Society executive director; Richard Rhinehart, cave historian and “Colorado Caves” author; and Eric Hernandez, the producer and director of the episode.
The “Colorado Experience: The Fairy Caves” episode is set to air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, on RMPBS.
For information about the Fairy Caves, go to glenwoodcaverns.com.