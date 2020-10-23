Friday, Oct. 23
Art & culture
While much of Mesa County Libraries’ Culture Fest will go online this year, the Culture Fest Art Show will still be up for in-person viewing.
You can find it in the east hallway gallery area of the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., starting Friday and continuing through Jan. 7.
If you would prefer to view the art show virtually, the show will go online along with an announcement of the awards at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 on the Libraries’ YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TV pages.
For information about Culture Fest, which will include video interviews with members of the community to be released beginning Nov. 4, go to mesacountylibraries.org.
Friday, Oct. 23
Original blend
With local musicians performing along with original music written by local musicians, the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Music season is set to begin with “Local Blend.”
This concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets are limited and cost $35 for adults, $5 for students.
The local musicians who will perform are pianist and principal violinist Brian Krinke, oboist Bill Aikens, flutist Jane Kuenzel and clarinetist Jun Watabe.
The concert will feature the world premiere of “Five Moods for Oboe and Violin” by Krinke and “Children’s Pieces for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet and Violin” by Heitor Villa-Lobos and Krinke.
Also on the program are “Oboe Sonata in D Major, Op. 166” by Camille Saint-Saens, “Sonata for Flute, Clarinet, Oboe and Piano, Op. 47” by Darius Milhaud and “Divertimento for Wind Trio” by Malcolm Arnold.
For tickets and information, go to gjso.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Costume run
Get ready to run! There could be a vampire behind you … or a waddling blow-up dinosaur or jumping Super Mario. You just never know what or who the Trick, Track and Treat will bring out.
This track event for all ages and abilities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the track at Stocker Stadium. Registration for this event begins at 5 p.m.
It costs $5 to enter and each person may participate in three events. To sign up, go to gjcity.org/residents/parks-recreation, click on the “Register for Programs” button and search for this event.