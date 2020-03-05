Friday through Sunday, March 6–15
Place your order, please
Forks up, spoons ready and knives out: Downtown Restaurant Week is here!
Here is how it works. Pick up a Restaurant Week Passport at a participating restaurant or shop — you can find a list at EATdtgj.com — or at Downtown Grand Junction’s offices at 437 Colorado Ave.
Each time you visit one of those eateries between from March 6–15, get that passport stamped.
Turn in your passport at 437 Colorado Ave. on or before March 17 to be entered into drawings to win prizes.
If you have seven stamps, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card. If you have four stamps, you’re in the drawing for a $200 gift card. Three stamps and you’re in the drawing for a $100 gift card.
Even if you have just one stamp, you can still be part of the drawings for $50 gift cards. And that’s just delicious.
Sunday, March 8
Take note
If you like well-played Bach along with hearing stories and history related to his music, then check out accomplished pianist Frank French’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier.”
Bach’s 48 preludes and fugues will be performed by French in two programs. The first will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and the second will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, both at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 536 Ouray Ave.
Admission is $20 and you can reserve your seat as well as view a program at frankfrenchmusic.com.
Tuesday, March 10
Monument sights
Through rushing road bikes, you’ll see the sign: Colorado National Monument. And then you’ll recognize the turns, the landscape, the familiar sights of the monument as “American Flyers” rides across the screen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The film about brothers Marcus and David (Kevin Costner and David Marshall Grant) and cycling — for locals in particular, cycling on the monument — was released in 1985.
It is this week’s Dinner, Shopping & a Movie feature. For every $5 spent at a downtown shop or restaurant on Tuesday, March 10, you’ll receive a free admission to see the film. Take your receipt with you when you go to the theater.
Without a receipt, admission is $7 per person.