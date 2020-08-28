Saturday, Aug. 29
Heavy metal move
Metallica is back on stage for the first time since last fall. But this time, instead of opening the Chase Center in San Francisco, its stage will be hundreds of drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada.
Two western Colorado drive-ins will be among those hosting this Encore Drive-In Nights concert experience featuring Metallica with special guest Three Days Grace.
The show will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tru Vu Drive-In, 1001 Colorado Highway 92, in Delta.
It’s an 8:15 p.m. Saturday start for the Star Drive-In, 600 East Miami Road, in Montrose.
Tickets cost $115 per vehicle, and each vehicle can have up to six occupants (each must have a seat belt).
To purchase tickets, go ticketmaster.com.
For information about the Tru Vu, go to mydeltamovies.com or look for the drive-in’s page on Facebook.
For information about the Star, go to stardrivein.com or look for the theater’s page on Facebook.
Monday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 14
Playing outside
The Moab Music Festival has been “reimagined” and is set bring world-class classical, jazz and chamber music to outdoor settings in the Moab, Utah, area.
It will begin Monday, Aug 31, with a three-day Colorado River raft trip with daily concerts and continue with a grotto concert on Thursday, Sept. 3, and a music hike and a concert at Red Cliffs Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 5.
The concert options continue through Sept. 14 and include a free community concert on Monday, Sept. 7, at Red Cliffs Lodge.
For information and tickets, go to moabmusicfest.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Gala in fresh air
Get your lawn chair or a blanket ready. The Music Faculty Gala at Colorado Mesa University is moving outdoors.
This year, you will find the gala out on the CMU Quad from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for youth and free for CMU students.
Tickets can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre/index.html.