Saturday, June 20
Farmers market openings
The Fruita Farmers Market and Cross Orchards Market will both open Saturday.
The Fruita Farmers Market will go from 8:30 to noon at Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., in Fruita.
There will be farm fresh produce, homemade food items and artisan vendors. The Be Crepeful food truck will be there and Absolute Prestige will offer free horse-drawn carriage rides.
The Cross Orchards Market will go from 8 a.m. to noon at Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road.
There will be farm fresh produce, food trucks and more. The ride-on train will be giving rides with volunteers sanitizing the train after each run.
Both markets will have one-way routes for shoppers and masks are encouraged. All vendors will wear masks during the events.
Sunday, June 21
Happy Father’s Day!
Canyon View Vineyard Church will celebrate Father’s Day as it has for a number of years: Hot Dogs and Hot Rods.
Join in the fun by getting a hot dog then checking out the cars.
The cars can be viewed from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. both before and after the church’s services, which are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
For information, check the church’s Facebook page.