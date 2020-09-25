Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25–26
It’s fall in Fruita!
For two days, Fruita will celebrate fall a little differently than it has for more than 100 years.
The Fruita Fall Festival was canceled, but the weekend won’t be without festivities. Fruita Fall Weekend will have a brew fest, farmers market and dinner event.
The Fruita Brew Festival will be from 6–9 p.m. on Friday in Civic Center Park in Fruita. There will be live music with James Williams and The Faith Peddlers and beer from five local breweries: Suds Brothers Brewery, Copper Club Brewery, Palisade Brewery, Monumental Beer Works and Ramblebine Brewing Co.
Admission costs $20 per person. The event is capped at 200 people. Go to fruitachamber.org to reserve a spot.
The Fruita Farmers Market will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday in Reed Park in Fruita. You’ll find local produce, handcrafted items, live music and a dunk tank with the seat filled by Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid.
Wrapping up the events is the Dinner Downtown from 5–9 p.m. Saturday in Civic Center Park. The bands Mind of 3 and Cosmo will perform as folks enjoy takeout dinners from Fruita restaurants.
Go to fruitachamber.org to reserve a spot for Dinner Downtown, which costs $10 and includes a $5 Shop Fruita voucher to used toward a takeout order or for a beer or glass of wine purchased at the park.
For information about all these event, go to fruitachamber.org.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Showing off
The sheen of a beautiful paint job on car is a thing of delight.
So admire away during Motors & Mimosas from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, in Palisade.
And while you take in the car show, enjoy live music and drinks with your order from a local food truck.
For information about this event, look for Acme Chop Shop and Red Fox Cellars on Facebook.
Saturday, Sept. 26
See it first
Here’s an opportunity to get a Saturday morning art fix.
The sculptures that will grace Palisade’s downtown area for the next year have been selected and are ready to be revealed.
Palisade Art Vision will unveil the new sculptures at 10 a.m. Saturday at Town Center Plaza in Palisade.
This is the fifth year Palisade Art Vision has brought sculptures created by local and national artists to downtown Palisade.