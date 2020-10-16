Friday, Oct. 16
On the screen
Get ready to see snow fly with a bit of inspiration from Crested Butte-based Matchstick Productions.
The ski film “Huck Yeah!” will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
From peaks to fresh snow deeps, this film features skiers and stories from Wyoming, Idaho and Alaska to Whistler, Canada, and Japan and elsewhere.
Tickets cost $15 plus fees and can be purchased through mesatheater.com.
For information about “Huck Yeah!” go to matchstickpro.com.
Friday, Oct. 16
Dine out
Celebrate the latest improvements to the Lunch Loops Trailhead with dinner on Friday evening.
Grand Valley Food Truck Friday will join the celebration from 4–7 p.m. Friday at the trailhead along Monument Road
At least four trucks — Colorado Q, GJ Fusion, The Little Pink Truck and Los Compadres — will be part of the event, said Steven Preuss, who organizes Food Truck Fridays.
A dessert vendor and live music also may be part of the event.
The city of Grand Junction will have a tent set up for those who attend to register for COVID-19-related tracking purposes, he said.
For information about Food Truck Fridays, go to facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16–17
Play on
Who did it? Colonel Mustard? Miss Scarlett? Professor Plum?
Everyone is a murder suspect during a dinner party at a remote mansion, which is the setting for the play “Clue.”
Inspired by the board game and based on the 1985 film, the play will be performed by Palisade High School drama students and live-streamed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at broadwayondemand.com. Tickets cost $13.95.
The direct link for the Friday’s performance is bit.ly/3iXhxFn. The direct link for Saturday’s performance is bit.ly/2FmJLvC.
Let the sleuthing begin.