Saturday, July 18
Music, hard cider on tap
If you’ve been hankering for a cold Talbott’s Cider Co. drink with some bluegrass, then plan to check out the next concert in Talbott’s Cider House Music Series.
Stray Grass will play from 6–9 p.m. Saturday at Talbott’s Farm & Taproom, 3801 F 1/4 Road, in Palisade.
The Colorado Q will be there to add some barbecue to the scene.
The music series will continue with Wave 11 on Sept. 5 and Zolopht on Oct. 10. For information about the series, go to facebook.com/TMGPALISADEPEACH/.
Laugh lines
Denver-based comedian Josh Blue will be Mesa Theater’s first out-of-town performer in months, and he will take the stage for two shows on Saturday.
Those shows will be at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., which has plenty of room so you can social distance while getting a smile and laugh going behind that mask.
Tickets cost $30 and are limited. Tickets can be purchased through mesatheater.com.
Learn about Blue at joshblue.com.