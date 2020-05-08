Get out now!
Bicycle built for you
Grand Valley Bike Month is here with activities to get you pedaling around the valley.
First up is a selfie contest that entails taking a photo of yourself as you complete a bike activity of a certain theme each week for four weeks, and submitting each selfie by a weekly deadline.
From now through Saturday, May 9, you’ll need to take a photo of yourself fulfilling the theme “bike for transportation” and then submit it by Monday, May 11, to healthymesacounty@mesacounty.us.
Go to healthymesacounty.org/bike-month/ for information about the upcoming themes and deadlines.
The other big activity planned for May is GV Bike Month Bingo. Go to healthymesacounty.org/bike-month/ to download a bingo card, complete it by May 31 while taking photos along the way.
Bingo squares can be checked off by doing things such as taking a biking art tour, changing a bike tire or creating an obstacle course. Submit your bingo card by June 3 and be entered to win prizes based on how you filled out your bingo card.
Saturday, May 9
Picture Mom!
Start the Mother’s Day celebration a little early by taking a family photo on Saturday.
Downtown Vineyard Church, 402 Grand Ave., will host a Mother’s Day Photo Event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church’s north parking lot.
All those wanting to participate must sign up for a time slot so groups can be spaced apart.
The sign up for times can be found at dtvcurch.org/events.
Saturday, May 9
Watch the variety
For the second time ever, Cavalcade’s Monthly Variety Show is going online.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday the show can be viewed at cavalcadefruita.com or through Cavalcade’s Facebook page.
It’s a “hip, cool, quirky, funky, home-grown genuine experience,” according to the event post on Facebook.
There will be a mixture of video clips of local folks performing music, poetry and prose as well as short films that will keep you entertained for an hour or so.
Donations are always welcome — Cavalcade is a nonprofit — and links to make a donation can be found at both the website and Facebook page.