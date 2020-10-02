Friday, Oct. 2
Get the view
Breathtaking views in layers of paint now can be found in the exhibition for the 2020 Monument and Canyons Plein Air Invitational.
Each of the invited artists have painted six pieces that can be viewed and purchased through links at coloradonma.org. Prominently featured are paintings from areas of the Colorado National Monument and McInnis Canyons and Domiguez-Escalante National Conservation Areas.
For 2020, the online exhibition will include studio pieces as well as plein air paintings as not all the artists were able to travel to the Grand Valley because of COVID-19, according to John Lintott, founder of the event and art coordinator for the Colorado National Monument Association, which hosts the invitational with the Colorado Canyons Association.
The exhibition will be online through Dec. 20.
Proceeds from the sale of paintings will go toward funding educational programs at the monument and through Colorado Canyons Association.
Go to coloradonma.ortg/plein-air/ for information about artists and links.
Friday through Wednesday, Oct. 2–7
Raven caw
The Poe Project’s tribute to American author Edgar Allan Poe is here!
The group will offer a number of events, most of which are online, easy to participate in with some prizes involved. What’s not to like?
For those who want something live, get downtown for a Poe reading and performance at 7 p.m. Friday at the plaza at Fourth and Main streets.
From there, go to facebook.com/poeprojectgj to participate in an online murder mystery from Oct. 3–5, a Poe party on Oct. 5 and a Poe Escape Room on Oct. 6.
There also is an original film titled “Poe-Mythology: Nothing Stays Buried” available for viewing through Oct. 7 through zephyrstage.com.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Price points
Get a frame. Get the art to go in it, or select a one-of-kind pottery piece at the Outdoor Art Market and Frame Sale.
The sale that will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of The Art Center, 1803 S. Seventh St.
Enjoy looking over and purchasing odds and ends and unique things at the sale, with tables placed so social distancing will be easy for shoppers.
For information about The Art Center, which this sale supports, go to gjartcenter.org.