Saturday, June 6
‘King’ coming out
Get ready for new music from Peach Street Revival!
The local band will release the single “King” on Saturday on iTunes, Google Play and elsewhere online. It also will release a music video for “King,” and then celebrate with fans while playing a show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
“King” was “co-written by the band and is a hard-rocking song encouraging good people to rise. The band takes a very current approach in the music video storyline,” according to a news release from Peach Street Revival.
“King” is from the band’s new EP, “Cinco,” which was set for release in April but delayed because of COVID-19.
To find the new video, check Peach Street Revival’s Facebook page.
A limited number of tickets to the band’s Mesa Theater show cost $10 and can be purchased through mesatheater.com and at the box office. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and Ricky Bobby & The Hellcat Fury will open the show.
In good humor
Laugh as much as you like, but don’t, don’t, spill your hard cider.
That would put a bit of a damper on Draughts & Laughs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Talbott’s Farm Market & Tap Room, 3801 F ¼ Road.
The North American Comedy Brewery Tour will provide the stand-up comics and Talbott’s Cider Co. will have its brew on tap.
Tickets cost $20 in advance at eventbrite.com. Same day or at-the-door tickets cost $25.
For information, look for Talbott Farms on Facebook.