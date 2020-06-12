Friday, June 12
Show goes on
With 50% capacity, Picture Show will reopen Friday with $2.50 movie tickets and $1 hot dogs.
With cleaning protocols and “safely spaced luxury recliner seating,” the movie theater will offer showings of a number of already released or classic films such as “Midway,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Now You See Me,” “Batman Begins” and “Space Jam,” according to a news release.
The theater will be open from 11:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. daily with a full menu. It’s even offering a group rental rate of $75 for family and friends with a maximum of 25 people.
For information on films and tickets, go to pictureshowent.com.
Friday through Thursday, June 12–18
Outside screens
If you’re not quite ready to head back inside for a movie, then consider trying a drive-in.
Both the Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta and the Star Drive-In in Montrose are showing films daily.
Starting Friday, the Star will show “Grease” (1978) and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986), and the Tru-Vu will screen “Back to the Future Part II” (1989) and “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997). Films will not be shown at the Tru Vu on Wednesday, June 17.
The drive-ins are operating with a number of rules and specific ways to order concession food items. It’s best to read those guidelines before you go.
For the Star, go to stardrivein.com or “Star Drive-In Theatre” on Facebook. For the Tru Vu, go to mydeltamovies.com or “Tru Vu Drive In” on Facebook.
Both drive-ins are transmitting the audio for the films on the FM dial. To avoid draining your car’s battery, take a battery-operated radio.
Friday, June 12 and beyond
Thrills are back
If you’re in need of a mini-getaway, then consider Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, which recently reopened in Glenwood Springs.
Of course, there have been COVID-19-related changes at the park, and a reservation as well as face mask are required for visitors. But the thrill rides are still there with drops and speed to keep the adrenaline pumping. If going deep into a cave is more your style, then a tour of the caverns can be arranged.
To make a reservation for a gondola ride to the park, and to find the park’s COVID-19 information, go to glenwoodcaverns.com.
Side note: Iron Mountain Hot Springs (ironmountainhotsprings.com) and Glenwood Hot Springs Pool (hotspringspool.com) also are open for those who want to combine a park adventure with a relaxing soak.