Saturday, Aug. 1
Just like new
Don your mask and make plans to peruse the ReFind Art Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot and theater of the Grand Mesa Art Center, 195 S. Main St., in Cedaredge.
There will be repurposed, refurbished or reimagined furniture, housewares, clothing, outdoor items and more from local artists, according to grandmesaartscenter.com/refind-info.
There also will be a beer garden, street tacos, ice cream and music.
For information, about the center or the festival, go to grandmesaartscenter.com.
Monday, Aug. 3
Celebrate Colorado Day
Colorado’s 144th birthday is Saturday, and so the day is appropriately named Colorado Day.
In celebration, Monday will be a free day for entry into 41 Colorado state parks. So take that new fishing license for an outing, try paddle boarding or simply find a beautiful spot and watch the birds.
There are two state parks in the Grand Valley: Highline Lake State Park and the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park with four sections that stretch from De Beque Canyon to Fruita.
To plan a visit to one of those parks or another a little farther away, go to cpw.state.co.us.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Back into ‘Twilight’
So you were on Team Jacob. It’s OK. On Tuesday, you’ve got another chance to switch to Team Edward.
In “Midnight Sun,” author Stephenie Meyer tells Edward Cullen’s side of his love story with Bella Swan that was told in the rest of the “Twilight” series. (The first book in the series came out in 2005.)
According to online information, the love story as seen through Edward’s vampire eyes gives it “a new and decidedly dark twist.”
“Midnight Sun” can be found in bookstores on Tuesday, and for some it will be a nice escape from constant pandemic news. Enjoy!