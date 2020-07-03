Friday, July 3
Water tricks
Even the water won’t cool off the competition getting ready to take on the ramps, rails and kickers during the Ride, Wake & Brew on Friday at Imondi Wake Zone, 1583 Cipolla Road, in Fruita.
The day will begin with the 2020 Wake Jam competition at 8 a.m. (warms up will be at 7 a.m.) with competitors of all ages and skill levels from kids to pros. The competition is free to watch.
At 10 a.m., Imondi will open for those who want some time in the water and will offer deals to those who bring their own life jackets. To sign up for an Aqua Park session, go to imondiwakezone.com.
A casual bike parade on the Colorado Riverfront Trail also will be happening for those who want to pedal to Imondi to take part in the fun.
Lunch at the Gumbo Lov food truck can be had from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A wakeboarding parade is planned from 3–4 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5–8 p.m. and Wave 11 will perform from 7–9 p.m.
For information about this event, look for Imondi Wake Zone on Facebook.
Saturday, July 4
Concert party
It’s a lean year for Fourth of July events, but there are still a few around if you look in the right places.
One of them is the Independence Day Mash-Up from 1–7 p.m. Saturday at Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E ½ Road, in Palisade.
It’s a holiday celebration as well as the start for the Band in the Barrel Concert Series. It’s free to attend for everyone and their dogs.
Restoration Vineyard’s wines will be available for purchase and B&C BBQ and Little Pink Truck will offer food.
The band line up will include Tim + Richard, Donny Morales, Coral Skye and John Statz.
For information about this event, as well as the next concert coming up — Chris Koltak on July 11 — go to restorationvineyards.com.