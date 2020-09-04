Friday, Sept. 4
Music goes on
Las Colonias Amphitheater is open again! Finally!
So grab your lawn chair and snag a $10 ticket to see the Colorado modern outlaw country band Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts at 7 p.m. Friday at the amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
Gates open at 6 p.m. — refer to your ticket for entrance information.
There are a limited number of tickets available for this show, and they can be purchased at universe.com/RyanChrysAndTheRoughCuts.
Before you go, be sure to read the amphitheater’s COVID-19 information at theampgj.com/about.
Tickets first
This will be a busy First Friday for The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., with the Annual Pottery Sale and two exhibitions on display.
But don’t rush off for the event just yet. A ticket, albeit a free ticket, will be needed to attend.
Those free tickets will be designated for three different time slots during the evening — 6–7 p.m. (sorry, all tickets for this first hour are taken), 7–8 p.m. and 8–9 p.m. — and the links for tickets can be found at gjartcenter.org/events/september-first-friday.
Each visitor must wear a mask while inside the center during the event, and there will be walkway signs and gallery occupancy limits to observe.
Opening at the center on Friday is “Unlimited Imagination,” with collaborative paintings by three female artists, and the Grand Junction High School Alumni Exhibition.
Before or after seeing those exhibitions, check out the Annual Pottery Sale, which features a variety of pieces by the center’s instructors and students.
For information, go to gjartcenter.org.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Act fast
This is your chance, but hurry!
Comedy Night in the Vines at Mesa Park Vineyards has been very popular this summer. Tickets for two nights this month are already sold out. But a few, precious few, are still out there for Thursday.
This Comedy Night featuring touring comics will be from 7–9 p.m. Thursday at Mesa Park, 3321 C Road.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at 970tix.com.