Saturday and Sunday, April 18–19 Out on vinyl
The sad news: Record Store Day, which Grand Junction’s own Triple Play Records is part of each year, is postponed to June 20.
The happy news: You can watch the new documentary “Vinyl Nation” online on Saturday or Sunday for $10 and 100% of those funds will support Triple Play Records, which like many small businesses has been impacted greatly by COVID-19.
“Vinyl Nation” was created by filmmakers Kevin Smokler and Christopher Boone and is about “the 21st century comeback of records and record collecting,” according to a news release from Triple Play.
“’Vinyl Nation’ was filmed in the spring of 2019 at record stores, pressing plants and conventions in 14 cities across America,” the news release said.
Those $10 tickets can be purchased through tripleplayrecords.com/rsd-2020.html, bit.ly/2wFX9qk (Brown Paper Tickets), or through a link at Triple Play Records’ Facebook page.
Ticket holders will be sent a password protected URL on Friday, April 17, which they can then use to watch the documentary anytime between midnight (Eastern time) Saturday morning through 11:59 p.m. (Pacific time) Sunday. Once the clock strikes midnight (Pacific) on Monday, the film will not be accessible.
“‘Vinyl Nation’ isn’t rated, but it falls in PG-13 territory due to language plus a few f-bombs,” says information at bit.ly/2wFX9qk.
To learn about “Vinyl Nation” and this screening effort to help independent record stores, go to vinylnationfilm.com.
Friday through Friday, April 17–24, and beyond Stay with the music
If you miss going out to see your favorite local band play, then be sure to follow them on social media. They’re still out there!
They’re posting videos, live streaming, putting out new music and trying to stay sane just like everyone else.
Another option for getting a local music fix is to check out the videos of local bands at 970West’s Studio Lounge. Go to mesacountylibraries.org, click on the square “970West Studio” button, scroll down to “Studio Lounge” and click the link.