Saturday, June 27
Speaking up
The Slamming Bricks: A Poetry Riot will move online for 2020 with battling slam poets from Colorado, Utah, Arizona and California.
The event, which will go from 6–8 p.m. Saturday live on Facebook — look for the event “2nd Annual Slamming Bricks: A Slam Poetry Riot” — will honor the memory of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City.
Information and videos of participating slam poets can be found at the event page on Facebook.
The judges for the competition are: Bobby LeFebre, Colorado poet laureate; Anna Stout, Grand Junction City Council member; Jennifer Hancock, Colorado Mesa University English professor; Liz Sinclair, owner of Charlie Dwellington’s; and John Mok-Lamme, executive director of Karis Inc.
Saturday, June 27
Concert reminder
See country music star Garth Brooks perform across the screen of the Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta and Star Drive-In in Montrose.
Both drive-ins are among 300 across the country that will host Brooks’ concert from 8:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets cost $100 per vehicle with a limit of six people per vehicle. Every person in a vehicle must have a seatbelt.
The concert’s audio will be aired by each drive-in and bringing a battery operated radio is advised.
The Tru-Vu is located at 1001 Highway 92 in Delta.
The Star is located at 600 E. Main St. in Montrose.
For show information and links to purchase tickets, check each drive-in’s Facebook page.