Friday, Aug. 21
Time to stray
Here’s your chance to see the local band voted The Daily Sentinel’s Best in the West for just $10.
Stray Grass will play at 8 p.m. Friday at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
This acoustic band features Ted Shook (guitar/vocals), Byron Walcher (dobro/banjo), Dave Rowley (bass/vocals) and Garry Tullio (mandolin/vocals).
To purchase tickets online for the show, go to mesatheater.com.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Tested metal
Harold Schreiner’s animals and flowers aren’t soft. They’re unique metal art pieces and some can be seen at the Western Region One Source, where Schreiner is the artist of the month for August.
A reception for Schriener work will be from 4–5:30 p.m. Thursday at Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road.
Schreiner is a U.S. Air Force veteran and co-runs a welding shop with his father in Fruita. Schreiner uses repurposed metal to create his pieces, which often are animals, flowers and some abstract designs, according to a news release from Western Region One Source.
All of Schreiner’s pieces being shown are for sale.
Now through Monday, Sept. 7
Dino tracks
Dinosaur Days has adapted to these COVID-19 days with activities dinosaur aficionados both young and old can do at home or during a visit to the museum any time from now through Sept. 7.
Online you’ll find coloring sheets to print out and an activity of the week — this week it entails sinking a dinosaur footprint into sugar cookie before baking the treat.
There also are scavenger hunts, one for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade and another for kids in sixth through 12th grade. The scavenger hunts can be printed off in advance of a visit to the museum, filled out while you’re there, then presented at the museum’s front desk for a special sticker.
Take-home activity kits geared toward children ages 5–12 also can be purchased at the museum’s front desk.
For information about Dinosaur Days, go to museumofwesternco.com/virtual-dinosaur-day/.