Friday, May 29
Going live
You’ll find duo version of Union of None — Jeff Steele and Drew Fields — playing from 7–9 p.m. Friday at Cruisers, 715 Horizon Drive.
The local band will be set up on Cruisers’ patio, where you can wear a mask and enjoy the atmosphere.
The band is playing for tips only, so keep that in mind while enjoying the music.
Friday through Monday,
May 29–June 1
Truckin’ for food
Are you missing Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays? Then from noon to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday you need to get to Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50
Here is what you’ll find: Tacos Del Centenario on Friday, Colorado Q on Saturday, Underdog Cheese on Sunday, and Tacos Del Centenario on Monday.
Check Monumental Beer Works’ Facebook page for information.