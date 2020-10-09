Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9–10
Taking the reins
The power and beauty of draft horses will be on display at the Wild West Classic Six Horse Hitch Shootout 2020.
There will be more than a dozen six-horse hitches in the Shootout, which is a Western Regional Classic Car Finals and Triple Point Show for the North American Classic Six Horse Hitch Series.
See them at their best at 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50. Tickets cost $15 through eventbrite.com.
Among the teams in the show is a six-hitch of Percherons owned by Clark Family Orchards in Palisade. The family is one of the organizers for the event.
Along with seeing the teams — there will be Percherons, Clydesdales and Belgians — those who attend can learn about the history of draft horses and view demonstrations.
For information about the hitches and event, go to facebook.com/wildwestclassicsixhorsehitchshootout/.
Friday, Oct. 9
Eye on art
Veteran and artist Donna Fullerton has traveled the world taking photographs and finding inspiration for other works of art.
“I want my artwork to convey a sense of tranquility, beauty and mystery,” said Fullerton in a news release from Western Region One Source. “My work ranges from photography to lost-wax bronze work and performing arts.”
Fullerton is the most recent artist featured by Region One, and there will be a reception for her from 4:30–6:30 p.m. Friday at 482 28 Road.
Fullerton’s work will be on display and available for purchase through Friday at Region One. Her photos have been published in magazines such as National Geographic and online for organizations such as the National Park Foundation and National Park Services.
Information about Fullerton can be found at donnafullerton.com.
Friday, Oct. 9
Cultural celebration
With cultural dancing and special speakers, a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month will go from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Organized by a committee formed by the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce, the theme for this celebration is Unity Through Culture. There will be food and music as well as an exhibition of artwork created by School District 51 students — artwork also can be viewed on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library.
To reserve a spot at the celebration, go to wclatinochamber.org and click on “celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!” under “Recent News.”