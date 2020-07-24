Friday, July 24
Well, tickle me whiskers
It’s a “come-as-you-are” gala, but it’s also a come-wherever-you-are event. The Wine & Whiskers Gala is offering both an in-person ticket and a virtual attendance ticket for its event from 6–8:30 p.m. Friday that benefits Roice-Hurst Humane Society.
The socially-distanced, in-person option will feature wine and heavy appetizers at Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, where there also will be adoptable dogs and cats to meet.
The virtual option includes a bottle of Two Rivers Winery delivered to you.
Both options will offer access to a pet-themed online silent auction.
Tickets for either option cost $45 and can be purchased through rhhumanesociety.org.
On-screen hounds
If you are among those who took part in last spring’s COVID-19 puppy adoption trend, then here’s another diversion for you.
The Bow Wow Film Festival’s latest lineup of dog-centric films will be shown virtually in a fundraiser for the Second Chance Humane Society in Ridgway.
Tickets cost $16 per household and the films can be watched from Friday through Aug. 7 and can be purchased at bit.ly/SCBWFF.
In addition to the film festival, the society will have an online auction with bidding through Aug. 7. The auction will feature artwork, restaurant gift certificates, jewelry, self care and adventure packages, sporting gear, pet gear and more.
For information about the society and a link to the auction, go to adoptmountainpets.org.
Saturday, July 25
Scene to be seen
Art in the Barn is set to join the Cross Orchards Saturday Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road.
Area atists and their art, which can be purchased on the spot, can be found in and around the museum site’s historic barn area. From there, check out the rest of the market, take the kids on a ride on the train and walk around the museum site.
Information about the market can be found at Cross Orchards’ Facebook page.