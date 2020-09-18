Sunday, Sept. 20
Shared beat
Take your yoga mat, an instrument, paint and a canvas if you like. At 6 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Park is Yomuflow.
Yomuflow is “a coming together for the co-creation of the arts and good vibes,” according to Yomuflow’s Facebook page.
Share your creativity with others and join in with the drum circle.
For information, look for Yomuflow on Facebook.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Live jazz
The Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra us ready to beat away pandemic blues with big jazz.
The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 general admission. Dancing will not be permitted.
Food and beverages can be purchase during the show.
On the program are the band’s members’ favorite songs.
The link to purchase tickets can be found at gjso.org.