Friday, May 1
Go ‘Upside Down’
After five years, finally — finally! — a new, all original studio album is coming from Zolopht.
“Fishbowl” will be out in July and to tease us all for the next few months, the Grand Valley-based psychedelic, funk-rock band will be releasing singles from the album.
The first, “Upside Down,” can be found Friday on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and other major digital platforms as well through zolophtmusic.com.
“This will probably be one of four singles leading up to the album’s release,” said Zac Grant, who sang lead vocals for “Upside Down,” which begins with the words “She held her head up high, but she was in disguise. She felt completely different on the inside.”
The difference between internal and external, being “stuck in our own head in a way,” is an overall theme for “Fishbowl,” and writing the album’s 13 tracks was a “collective process” for the band, Grant said.
Zolopht’s seven members — Grant, Cam Vilar, Ian McGowan, Geoff Mueck, Greg Indivero, Jared Schmidt and Danny Ohlson — recorded the album over the course of six days in September in Grant’s hometown of Goshen, Indiana.
“It was pretty incredible that we got it done,” Grant said.
The artwork for “Fishbowl” was created by Mueck and “it’s really cool to have that capacity in-house and to have the originality behind it,” Grand said.
A release party and tour are in the works, however with COVID-19, “we just don’t know what’s going to happen … we’re preparing to be flexible,” Grant said.
Anytime
Sidewalk show
“We miss you so much. We can’t wait to hang out with you again. We love you guys. Sit back and enjoy some music now,” said Richard Crespin as he and Timothy Jennings began short performance on the sidewalk in front of Avalon Theatre on April 24.
Known as Tim + Richard, the duo played for nearly 11 minutes with two originals and two covers mashed up in the band’s signature style.
Video of Tim + Richard’s performance can be viewed at the duo’s Facebook page as well as Avalon Theatre’s and Visit Grand Junction’s Facebook pages.