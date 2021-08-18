A two-hour float trip down the Colorado River with live music, drinks and dinner ready for you at the end — “this is our favorite day of the year,” declares RiversEdge West in its description of its annual Raft the River.
This year Raft the River will go from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and only 40 spots are available.
The river float features guest speakers and river experts, who will talk about riverside restoration, the tamarisk beetle and endangered fish.
The float starts at Rimrock Adventures in Fruita and ends at the Loma Boat Ramp. A shuttle will take guests back to Rimrock Adventures for a dinner from Cafe Sol, drinks from Copper Club Brewing Co. and live music with Tim+Richard.
There also will be drawings with prizes from a number of local business.
General admission tickets cost $88. Tickets for RiversEdge West members cost $75. Tickets can be purchased at 970tix.com.
RiversEdge West is a nonprofit that “focuses on riparian (riverside) forest and floodplain health in the American West,” according to its website.
For information about Raft the River, including the event's menu and prize list, or about RiversEdge West, go to riversedgewest.org.