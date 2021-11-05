Get ready for snow to fly and the slopes to open with a couple events that will leave you inspired and geared up.

Amped 2 Open, a movie night hosted by Powderhorn Mountain Resort, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.

The evening will feature two films, “Two Vans, No Plans” and “The Stomping Grounds,” as well as an update on the upcoming snow season at Powderhorn on Grand Mesa.

Tickets cost $9 at the door, admission is free for all winter 2021–22 Powderhorn season passholders. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The next event to put on your calendar is the National Ski Patrol’s Ski Swap on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12–13, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.

Used skis, boards, boots, poles and more will be for sale and there will be vendors to help you out. There will be food trucks and beer and wine available to purchase.

For the best picks on gear, be there from 5–9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10.

The sale will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

For information about the swap, go to powderhorn.com.