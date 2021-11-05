READY FOR SNOW: Prep for the slopes with movie night, ski swap By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Get ready for snow to fly and the slopes to open with a couple events that will leave you inspired and geared up.Amped 2 Open, a movie night hosted by Powderhorn Mountain Resort, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.The evening will feature two films, “Two Vans, No Plans” and “The Stomping Grounds,” as well as an update on the upcoming snow season at Powderhorn on Grand Mesa. Tickets cost $9 at the door, admission is free for all winter 2021–22 Powderhorn season passholders. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.The next event to put on your calendar is the National Ski Patrol’s Ski Swap on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12–13, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.Used skis, boards, boots, poles and more will be for sale and there will be vendors to help you out. There will be food trucks and beer and wine available to purchase.For the best picks on gear, be there from 5–9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10. The sale will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.For information about the swap, go to powderhorn.com. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ski Film Powderhorn Mountain Resort Commerce Economics Skiing Cinema Admission Open Swap Stomping Grounds Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health