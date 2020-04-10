It’s always nice to get a good recommendation such as a book you should read, a TV series to look into or an app that’s handy.
So we’ve collected a few recommendations for you!
These recommendations are from some familiar folks: Robin Brown, who is the Grand Junction Economic Partnership executive director who is enthusiastic for trying new things; Jamie Hamilton, who is Home Loan Insurance’s chairman and CEO, the JUCO World Series chairman and a voracious reader; and yours truly, a features writer and mom.
Enjoy checking out these recommendations and taking a little time to think about something other than COVID-19 for a while.
Recommender: Robin Brown
Grand Junction Economic Partnership executive director
Fender Play
In response to COVID-19 and the fact that so many of us are stuck at home, the guitar company Fender is offering three months of free online lessons for guitar, bass and ukulele through its Fender Play app.
I’ve had an old ukulele lying around the house for years, and I can’t believe how easy the lessons are. The app is easy to use and broken down into short lessons and practice sessions.
I just learned my third song in my first week!
Centr
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor) is offering his workout app for free for six weeks, and I’m trying it out.
So far, I really like it. The workouts are about 20 minutes in length and you need minimal equipment.
The app includes a meal plan with shopping list and while I don’t follow it religiously, the recipes I have tried have been good.
And, there’s a holistic side to the app with meditations, yoga and tips to a more balanced life. It’s all pretty user-friendly with a weekly calendar.
“The Dog Stars” by (Colorado author) Peter Heller
Some might find this book an odd choice given the subject matter: post-apocalyptic world after a flu illness wipes out the population. I read it years ago and enjoyed it just as much the second time around.
Plus, it takes place in western Colorado!
The Pisco Sour
This is my “quarantine cocktail”: 2 ounces Capel pisco (I found it at Fisher’s Liquor Barn), 1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice, 1 ounce simple syrup and 1 egg white.
Put all these ingredients into a shaker full of ice and shake hard until the shaker turns really cold, and then strain into a coup and dot with three shakes of angostura bitters.
There is a fierce debate about whether this cocktail hails from Peru or Chile. Either way, it’s delicious!
Recommender: Jamie Hamilton
Home Loan Insurance chairman and CEO and JUCO World Series chairman
“Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Gramm
This story follows the unexplained deaths of wealthy Osage tribal members in 1921 and how the FBI went undercover to determine the reason for these deaths. This book offers an interesting perspective on America and putting Native Americans on reservations.
“Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change your Life … And Maybe the World” by Admiral William H. McRaven
This book developed from a commencement speech that McRaven, a Navy Seal and retired admiral, delivered a number of years ago at the University of Texas in Austin. In his book, McRaven offers 10 lessons with regard to leadership and success based on decisions made every day.
“Betrayal in Berlin” by Steve Vogel
This story comes from 1955 during the Cold War when the Allies dug a tunnel under Berlin to tap into the Soviet communication system. Meanwhile, a Soviet spy also was at work. Fascinating stuff.
“Football for a Buck: The Crazy Rise and Crazier Demise of the USFL” by Jeff Pearlman
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the United States Football League, from the reason it started (and the business shenanigans) to its ultimate demise.
Recommender:
Ann Wright
Features writer, mom
“Trollhunters”
My two kids have watched the three seasons of this Netflix show at least a bazillion times, and thereby I’ve watched them.
Basic premise: A teenage boy becomes the first human Trollhunter as the worlds of humans and trolls are both threatened by a powerful, evil troll and a sorceress. It’s a pull-you-in blend of excellent storytelling, humor and danger.
“Trollhunters” is part of the “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy of shows that includes “3Below” with two seasons and “Wizards,” which is set for release this summer and eagerly anticipated at my house (hint, hint, creator Guillermo del Toro).
The Scrambled States of America Game
This board game from Gamewright blends fun with learning about the 50 states, their locations, capital cities and nicknames.
It’s one way to expand on all the online schooling going on right now for elementary school-age kids, and it’s not so bad for adults, as well.
Do you know the name of the Granite State? Tip: It’s in New England.