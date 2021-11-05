RED, WHITE AND BLUE: Veterans Day Parade planned downtown By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Get an early start on showing your gratitude to those who have served in the U.S. military by attending the Veterans Day Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, on Main Street.The parade will move west through the downtown area from Eighth Street to Third Street. The judges stand will be at Fifth and Main streets.The 2021 Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the Veterans Committee of the Western Slope and the R.E. Huyser Chapter of the Air Force Association. Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Veterans Day Downtown Parade Veterans Committee Judge Association Main Street Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health