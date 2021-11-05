Get an early start on showing your gratitude to those who have served in the U.S. military by attending the Veterans Day Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, on Main Street.

The parade will move west through the downtown area from Eighth Street to Third Street. The judges stand will be at Fifth and Main streets.

The 2021 Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the Veterans Committee of the Western Slope and the R.E. Huyser Chapter of the Air Force Association.

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11.