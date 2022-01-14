'Reel in the Movies' highlights historic theater with films By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Jan 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Built in 1928, the Egyptian Theater in Delta is on the National Register of Historic Places.The city of Delta plans to showcase the theater with “Reel in the Movie,” a movie celebration offering patrons the opportunity to watch matinee films for $2 each month.The films will be shown at 2 p.m. on their designated dates at the theater at 452 Main St. in Delta.The show dates and film titles are:Saturday, Jan. 15 — “E.T.”Feb. 12 — “Groundhog Day.”March 12 — “Shrek.”April 16 — “El Dorado.”May 14 — “Jurassic Park.”For information about “Reel in the Movie,” go to facebook.com/DeltaChamber/. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Film Theater Cinema Show Celebration City Matinee Films Date Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 5% 17° 41° Fri Friday 41°/17° A few clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:53 AM Sunset: 05:14:47 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 16° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/16° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:32 AM Sunset: 05:15:51 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 19° 38° Sun Sunday 38°/19° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:31:08 AM Sunset: 05:16:55 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 20° 39° Mon Monday 39°/20° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:30:43 AM Sunset: 05:18 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 22° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/22° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:30:15 AM Sunset: 05:19:06 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 23° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/23° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:46 AM Sunset: 05:20:13 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 19° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/19° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:14 AM Sunset: 05:21:20 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business