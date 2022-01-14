Built in 1928, the Egyptian Theater in Delta is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The city of Delta plans to showcase the theater with “Reel in the Movie,” a movie celebration offering patrons the opportunity to watch matinee films for $2 each month.

The films will be shown at 2 p.m. on their designated dates at the theater at 452 Main St. in Delta.

The show dates and film titles are:

Saturday, Jan. 15 — “E.T.”

Feb. 12 — “Groundhog Day.”

March 12 — “Shrek.”

April 16 — “El Dorado.”

May 14 — “Jurassic Park.”

For information about “Reel in the Movie,” go to facebook.com/DeltaChamber/.

Tags

Recommended for you