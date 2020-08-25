With $5 tickets to classic films, Regal Canyon View Cinemas 14 finally is welcoming back movie fans.
The theater at 648 Market St., which closed in mid-March because of COVID-19, reopened Friday with an employee greeting moviegoers at the lobby door to explain the theater’s concession lines and to answer questions.
While a few new releases such as “Unhinged” and “Tulsa” are showing, the theater is offering a number of classics on the big screen for a limited time. Tickets to those classics, which include “Jaws,” “Back to the Future,” “Deadpool,” “Black Panther” and a couple “Star Wars” movies, cost $5 for adults and $3 for children.
Regal has reduced audience capacity for its auditoriums and its seat reservation system automatically keeps empty seats between groups — up to nine seats may be reserved per order. Tickets may be purchased at the theater as well as online, however with limited seats available for showings, reserving seats is advised.
The auditoriums are sanitized following every screening with the lobby area also getting cleaned every 30 minutes.
Concessions are available — refills are not — and the theater now offers contactless concessions through its mobile app.
Masks must be worn by both employees and customers, with the exception of when a moviegoer is eating or drinking in an auditorium. For information about the theater, its movies and COVID-19 safety measures, go to regmovies.com.
For moviegoers, it’s been a long summer.
On June 12, Grand Junction’s other movie theater, Picture Show reopened at 50% capacity.
During the shutdown, on May 8, Picture Show started providing curbside popcorn and drink service on weekends at four of its 12 locations in the United States. It was reported that approximately 90% of the company’s popcorn sales in May came in Grand Junction.
In mid-April drive-in theaters like Delta’s Tru Vu Drive-In and the Star Drive-In in Montrose reopened with COVID-19 restrictions.
With the movie-making industry shut down due to COVID-19, drive-in movies were showing old movies. But on June 27, the Delta and Montrose drive-ins welcomed hundreds of country music fans for a Garth Brooks concert on the big screen.
Other country artists have also appeared at the two drive- ins later in the summer.
Starting July 3, movie fans could make the trek to Glade Park after the annual Glade Park Movies Under the Stars finally got underway. There are two more Friday’s remaining for this year: Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.