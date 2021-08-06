When Scott Betts called Christopher McKim to convince him to take the lead role in Betts’ latest project, he got the worst out of the way first.
It starts with a bike wreck in the Lunch Loops, Betts said.
“Well, great. I just rehearsed that yesterday,” McKim replied.
It was settled. McKim, a lecturer of music and voice instructor at Colorado Mesa University, will begin Betts’ new folk/jazz opera with a convincing on-stage bike wreck that will lead him to find the production’s namesake, the “One Bike.”
“One Bike” will premiere with a full cast accompanied by the band Hot Tub Jazz at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center.
“One Bike” is based on the 2020 book “Bicycle Junction” written by Chris Brown, owner of Brown Cycles in downtown Grand Junction.
“Bicycle Junction” is an eclectic bicycling trail guide as well as a historical fiction story set in Grand Junction.
In that story and in Betts’ opera, a man crashes his bike on a trail in the Lunch Loops while on a warmup ride for Grand Junction Off-Road. He finds a bike stashed in brush along the trail and decides to ride it back to town, leaving his broken bike behind.
The protagonist, who remains nameless, soon realizes the bike he has found is not only the mythical One Bike — a bike that is a mountain, commuter and road bike all in one — it is a time machine as well. He finds himself in Grand Junction in 1888 and the only way to return to his own time is to leave the city on a bike ride and return in the next decade, over and over again.
Betts began writing and composing for “One Bike” about two years ago. After reading chapters Brown sent him from the book, “the songs just started to pop up in my head,” said Betts, who is the conductor for High Desert Opera, a trumpet player in the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, a member of Hot Tub Jazz and a retired music teacher.
He kept as much Grand Junction history from the book as he could, but when came to the story plot, “I may have added a few things,” he said.
The opera is focused on the relationship between the traveler, Betts’ name for the main character, and a girl he meets in one decade, flirts with in another decade, and then continues to see as he rides through the years and she grows older. They recognize in each other a similar love for riding, something Betts translates into song.
Betts also changed the opera’s ending from the book’s because his wife, Alice Betts, wanted a happy ending, he said.
“One Bike” will include historical photos projected on stage, and McKim will ride the bike that appears on the cover of “Bicycle Junction.” It was built by Brown to fit his idea of the “mysteriously futuristic and charmingly antiquated” bike in his book.
The pivot point for steering the bike is in the middle of the frame. “It rides pretty funky,” Brown said.
McKim began practicing with the bike a few weeks ago. “He’s a cycling and mountain bike guy anyway. He got to combine his passions,” Brown said.
The opera “is bigger than I expected,” he said. “I learned a lot about collaboration.”
It goes to show that when you “find good people and step back and let them do their thing, they’ll take it to places you never dreamed or imagined it would go,” Brown said.