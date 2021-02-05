The Little Snake River meanders along the Colorado-Wyoming border, little known in comparison to the Yampa or the Green rivers.
But the Little Snake and “Rio Rica,” a short film about the river, will be the subject for an online screening and panel discussion at 4 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Admission is free to this online event hosted by the Hutchins Water Center at Colorado Mesa University.
“Rio Rica” will be “a jumping-off point for a panel discussion on the role that rivers like the Little Snake can play in a changing world, in terms of ecological processes, community resilience and reaction,” according to information about the event.
To register to view the event and to see a list of panelists, go to bit.ly/3rl03rp.