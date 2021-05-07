Join in the reading and the conversation for a community reading program in Fruita during May.
Fruita for Equality is organizing a reading program featuring “Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist” by Eli Saslow.
A launch event for the program will be at 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Fruita Civic Center Park with an open community discussion about equality, race, diversity and inclusivity, according to a news release from Mesa County Libraries, which is one of the collaborators for the program.
“Rising Out of Hatred” is about Derek Black, a former American white supremacist.
The book “contains a powerful narrative about one’s capacity to change in their heart and mind. We are excited to share this narrative with our community and hope that it sparks a healthy discussion on community values,” said Shanachie Carroll, a member of the Fruita for Equality community and manager of the Fruita Branch library, in the news release.
As members of the community read the book, they are welcome to attend a number of related May events that will follow Friday’s launch.
n An anti-bias workshop will be presented by Shannon Robinson at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the Fruita Middle School auditorium. This can be attended in person (seating is limited) or watched via Zoom (link: us02web.zoom.us/j/89730105625, meeting ID is 897 3010 5625).
Robinson is a harm-reduction trainer and member of the Positive Women’s Network Colorado, according to the news release. She will consider hidden biases and impacts of bias and stigmas.
n The presentation “Healing from the Trauma of Divisiveness” will be given by Hali Nurnberg at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Fruita Civic Center Park. Nurnberg, a local therapist, will share “tips to work through trauma of divisiveness and how to heal relationships” and facilitate a discussion on reconnecting with friends and family, the news release said.
n “How to be an Ally,” a small group-based discussion about “allyship” will be at 5 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Fruita Civic Center Park and will be led by Fruita for Equality and include members of Black Citizens and Friends and others. “Allyship” is “the process of building supportive relationships with members of marginalized communities,” the news release said.
n “Rising Out of Hatred,” a community discussion and the finale to the month-long reading program, will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Fruita Civic Center Park. The community discussion will include the “topics of racism, equality, inclusivity and diversity as they pertain to the community,” the news release said.
Information about these events can be found in the events calendar at mesacountylibraries.org.