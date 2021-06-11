If you’re ready get out of town for a day or two, then considered checking out Crawford Pioneer Days in Crawford, which is east of Delta on Colorado Highway 92.
Crawford Pioneer Days is planned for Friday and Saturday, June 11–12, with many of the activities at Town Hall and Town Park. This year’s theme is “Blue Jeans & Country Dreams.”
Friday’s activities include a chili dinner from 4:30–6 p.m. at the Crawford Fire Auxiliary, an auction from 6–7 p.m. at Town Hall and The Bell Creek Band playing from 7–9 p.m. in Town Park.
Saturday’s schedule includes vendors in Town Park from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., a parade at 10 a.m., music in the park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m and 1:30–3:30 p.m., kids activities and contests in the park from 1–3:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk at Crawford State Park.
Unfortunately, the popular outhouse races and hay bale races of past years were canceled for 2021.
For information about Crawford Pioneer Days, go to facebook.com/CrawfordPioneerDays or crawfordpioneerdays.com.