Competing sheepdogs and a festival offering fun at the expense of a mudslide — these two events have nothing in common except that they each show a different side of the western Colorado experience.
First up is the Glenwood Caverns Mudslide Festival set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 3–5, at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, in Glenwood Springs.
This festival is a nod to the mudslides that closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon during the summer, causing headaches for many.
But instead of headaches, this festival will offer a dunk tank mud bath, muddy water balloon toss and sand bag races.
There also will be live music each day with bands that have changed their names just for the festival. Flo Muddy & The Downhill Disaster (Colorado Currys) will perform from 2–5 p.m. Friday, Byrne Scar & The Mud People (Whiskey Stomp) will play from 5–8 p.m. Saturday and Mud Slide Slim & The Detours (The Goodman Band) will play from 5–8 p.m. Sunday.
On the food side of things, you’ll find mudslides and mudslide pies at the caverns’ Lookout Grille and Smokehouse.
Go to glenwoodcaverns.com for information about tickets and all Glenwood Caverns has to offer.
A little farther afield is the Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials from Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 7–12, in Meeker.
While this event offers an art and photography show, vendors and event Scottish pipe and drum performers and a sheep cheese tasting, the focus is on sheepdogs and their handlers as they work groups of sheep and compete for a purse and added money, which this year add up to $27,000.
Tuesday is “free day” for the classic with no ticket necessary for admission. Following that, a ticket is required. An adult day pass costs $15, a five-day pass costs $40 and a weekend pass costs $30. Ticket options for seniors and children are available. Tickets and information can be found at meekersheepdog.com.