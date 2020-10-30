The play “The Legend of Sleep Hollow,” based on the classic story written Washington Irving, will be on stage at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 St., in Montrose.
Poor schoolmaster Ichabod Crane will try to win the hand of heiress Katrina Van Tassel during performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Magic Circle. Tickets cost $12 for students, $16 for adults, $14 for seniors.
A dinner theatre performance will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Lock, Stock & Barrel Historic Barn in Olathe. Tickets cost $30 for students, $36 for adults, $34 for seniors.
Information and tickets can be found at magiccircleplayers.com.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@GJSentinel.com