If you’re itching for a drive to see how spring is unfolding in other parts of western Colorado, then get out there and make Hotchkiss your destination this weekend.
There is plenty going on this Mother’s Day weekend in this town, most of it outside where you can enjoy the view.
The annual Hotchkiss Sheep Camps Stock Dog Trials will be Friday through Sunday, May 7–9, and you’ll the dogs, handlers and sheep ready to compete at East Hotchkiss Avenue and Second Street, a block from downtown Hotchkiss.
The dog and handlers will begin running at 8 a.m. Friday with the Nursery, Novice and Silent Gather classes and at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for Open and Pro Novice classes.
Admission is $4 on Friday, $5 on Saturday and Sunday. Children younger than 12 get in free. Go to hotchkissdogtrials.com for information.
Unfortunately, the sheep shearing and weaving demonstrations will not happen at this year’s trials, but there will be a car show nearby on Saturday to enjoy. In fact, there is a free shuttle running between the trials and the car show.
The Ute Trails Car Show will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in a field east of Zack’s BBQ, 721 E. Bridge St. The show is free to the public.
There also is an “All Roads Lead to Hotchkiss” community yard sale — just follow the yard sale signs — and an open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the new ballfields at Crossroads Park, 333 Bulldog St. A lunch will be served by Hotchkiss Home Plate to raise funds for youth baseball and softball programs.
You’ll also find a gear swap, trail opening and family races on foot or bike at the Nature Connection, 397 Bulldog St. Go to thenatureconnection.net/family for information about these events.