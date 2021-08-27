If you’re itching for the open road and a day (or more) away, then these unique events are for you.
Depending on what direction you go, you’ll find live music in a unique spot or a community celebration to experience.
So pick your direction, and go!
NORTH
A composer and a filmmaker will present a live sound and image performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, 233 County Road 45, in Rangely.
The composer is Bill Frisell, who has written an original score to go with film images selected by Morrison. Those images will be projected onto the seven-story sides of the Tank.
All seating is outside the Tank. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 8–16.
For information and links to purchase tickets, go to tanksounds.org.
EAST
The town of Parachute will celebrate Grand Valley Days from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 27–29.
The theme for the celebration is “Rockin’ in the ’50s.”
Each day of the festival features different activities. The cover band 6 Million Dollar Band plays a from 8–10 p.m. Friday at Cottonwood Park. There’s a parade, downtown festival and rodeo planned for Saturday. An ice cream social and more live music are on the schedule for Sunday.
For information, go to facebook.com/GVDays or gvdays.com.
SOUTH
Join the annual celebration of the Uncompahgre River with Ridgway RiverFest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in Rollans Park in Ridgeway.
This event offers the opportunity to get wet while participating in a river race or to stay dry while watching the fun from the riverbank.
Among the races is the Junk of the Unc featuring various homemade junk craft racing for prizes, an inflatable race, a rubber ducky race — ducks need to be purchased by noon Friday, Aug. 27, at uncompahgrewatershed.org/2021-rubber-ducky-race/ — and more competitions. Go to ridgwayriverfest.org/events/river-races/ for details.
In addition to the races, there are vendor booths, live music and watershed educational and cultural programs.
For information, go to ridgwayriverfest.org.
WEST
With concerts in grottos and parks, music hikes and musical raft trips, the Moab Music Festival offers a wealth of music and settings to discover and enjoy.
The festival offers events from Monday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 16, in and around Moab, Utah.
One of this year’s highlights is the Sept. 4 premiere of a piece the festival commissioned from Japanese American composer Kenji Bunch. Titled “Lost Freedom: A Memory,” this piece honors Japanese Americans who spent time in American Confinement camps during World War II. It is narrated by actor George Takei.
For information and tickets to the festival’s many events, go to moabmusicfest.org.