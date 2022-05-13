With everything from a carnival to a keynote speaker — that would be former Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg — the Rifle Rendezvous Festival is worth hitting the road to see.
This event will be Friday through Sunday, May 13–15, in Rifle.
On Friday, the festival can be found at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1001 Railroad Ave., with the carnival and food and craft vendors open from 4–11 p.m.
A silent auction fundraiser for Garfield County 4–H will start at 5 p.m., Mecklenburg will speak at 6 p.m. and a 4-H live auction will begin at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., a barn dance with the Tyler Rust Band will start. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 7–17 and children 6 and younger get in free.
On Saturday, the the Rollin’ Rendezvous Skate, Scooter and BMX Contest will go from 9 a.m. to noon at Rifle Action Park.
At the fairgrounds, the food and craft vendors will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the carnival will be in full swing from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The day also will offer dance presentations, cutest cowboy and cowgirl contests, beard contest and a rope tricks show at the fairgrounds.
The Rifle Rendezvous Festival car show will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Third Street in downtown Rifle. Show categories are classic, truck motorcycle, street rod, rat rod and custom.
Back at the fairgrounds, a Young Guns Youth Rodeo will be from 1–4 p.m. Saturday with the ticket price being the donation of a nonperishable food item.
The Tyler Farris Bucking Bulls will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, and tickets cost $15 for adults, $6 for children age 7–17 and children 6 and younger get in free.
On Sunday, the vendors will be open from 8–5 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
A Draft Horse Play Day will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds and tickets for adults cost $15, children $6 and kids age 6 and younger get in free.