“Fair is foul, and foul is fair,” or “What’s done cannot be undone.”

Brush up on your “Macbeth” quotes by seeing a performance of William Shakespeare’s tragedy put on by the Magic Circle Players in Montrose.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18–19, with a matinee show at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., in Montrose.

Performances will continue March 25–26 and April 1–2 with a matinee March 27.

Tickets cost $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for youth ages 2–18.

Tickets and information about the play can be found at magiccircleplayers.com.