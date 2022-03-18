Road trip: See Shakespeare's 'Macbeth' in Montrose By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Mar 18, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print “Fair is foul, and foul is fair,” or “What’s done cannot be undone.”Brush up on your “Macbeth” quotes by seeing a performance of William Shakespeare’s tragedy put on by the Magic Circle Players in Montrose.Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18–19, with a matinee show at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., in Montrose.Performances will continue March 25–26 and April 1–2 with a matinee March 27.Tickets cost $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for youth ages 2–18.Tickets and information about the play can be found at magiccircleplayers.com. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Performance Ticket Theatre Show Literature William Shakespeare Magic Circle Theater Fair Matinee Player Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 27° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/27° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:22:26 AM Sunset: 07:23:37 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 31° 55° Fri Friday 55°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:20:51 AM Sunset: 07:24:37 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 40° 61° Sat Saturday 61°/40° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:15 AM Sunset: 07:25:37 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Overcast. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 47% 35° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/35° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 07:17:40 AM Sunset: 07:26:37 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mon 13% 31° 48° Mon Monday 48°/31° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 07:16:04 AM Sunset: 07:27:36 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: N @ 20 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 2% 30° 51° Tue Tuesday 51°/30° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:29 AM Sunset: 07:28:36 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: N @ 18 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 2% 32° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/32° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:53 AM Sunset: 07:29:35 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business